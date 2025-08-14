Newcastle United agree £40m fee for Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

Newcastle United are have agreed a deal for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey. The two clubs progressed swiftly on negotiations, with an agreement now reached. As per Fabrizio Romano, a £40m fee has been agreed upon between the two clubs. Ramsey had already agreed on personal terms and will travel for medical today. The 24-year-old is a key addition to the Newcastle squad. Here's more.

Twitter Post Here we go! 🚨⚪️⚫️ EXCLUSIVE: Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement for £40m fee from Aston Villa.



Ramsey agreed on personal terms and travels for medical at #NUFC right now.



Ramsey strongly wanted Newcastle and deal now done. pic.twitter.com/z1bjXW9LtR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2025

Team updates Ramsey's versatility key to Eddie Howe's interest Newcastle have already made two permanent signings this summer, winger Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest and defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has also joined the Magpies on loan from Southampton. Ramsey's versatility across midfield positions made him an attractive option for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, especially after Sean Longstaff's departure to Leeds last month.

Club strategy What does this mean for Aston Villa? As per BBC Sport, Aston Villa weren't actively looking to sell Ramsey, but the sale would be a pure profit in terms of profitability and sustainability regulations. The move could allow Unai Emery to strengthen his squad with a versatile center-back and an attacking player. Villa could also revisit a deal for Toulouse teenager Jaydee Canvot or Milan winger Alexis Saelemaekers, who is admired at the club.