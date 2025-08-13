Newcastle United sign defender Malick Thiaw from AC Milan: Details

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Malick Thiaw from AC Milan . As per Sky Sports News, the deal is worth £30 million plus an additional £4.3 million in add-ons. The 24-year-old German defender has signed a long-term contract with the Premier League club and will wear number 12 on his jersey. He is Newcastle's third signing of the ongoing summer transfer window.

Player's statement 'I'm really excited to join this massive club' Speaking about his transfer, Thiaw said, "I'm really excited to join this massive club. I can't wait to start training and get to know my new teammates and all the staff." He added that he was drawn by the vision Newcastle's manager Eddie Howe had for him as a player and for the club itself. "The gaffer showed me his vision and what he wants to do with me as a player and the club itself, which is really exciting."

Player profile Thiaw made 85 appearances for AC Milan Thiaw, who was born in Dusseldorf, primarily plays as a center-back. He joined AC Milan from FC Schalke in 2022 and made 85 appearances for the Italian club. 63 of his appearances came in the Serie A for Milan across three seasons. Last season, he was part of the Milan team that defeated rivals Inter to win their eighth Italian Super Cup. He went on to make 31 appearances in all competitions last season, including 22 in Serie A.

Manager's approval Eddie Howe delighted with Thiaw signing Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe expressed his delight at signing Thiaw, a player he has admired for a long time. "We're really pleased to have Malick on board. He's a player I've admired for a long time and somebody who will add real quality to our defensive options," Howe said. He added that despite his young age, Thiaw brings valuable experience from playing in the Bundesliga and Serie A.

Information 3rd signing of the season for Newcastle As mentioned, Thiaw is now the third signing for the Magpies this season. The club bought Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest in a £55m deal. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was brought on loan from Southampton.