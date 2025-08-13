Jack Grealish joins Everton on loan: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Jack Grealish has officially joined Everton from Manchester City on a season-long loan. The 29-year-old winger, who will wear the iconic No. 18 shirt for his new club, could make his debut in Everton's Premier League opener against Leeds United on August 18. Speaking about his move to Merseyside, Grealish said it was "massive" for him and praised the club's great fans. Here's more.
Player's choice
Fans' support influenced Grealish's decision
Grealish revealed that his decision to join Everton was heavily influenced by the support he received from fans on social media. He said, "As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go." The England international also expressed his gratitude for the messages he has received from fans since joining.
Number significance
Grealish reveals why he chose No. 18 shirt
Grealish will wear the No. 18 shirt for Everton, a number he chose to honor his two favorite English players, Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne. He said, "There were other numbers but my two favorite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here." The England international is eager to repay the fans' love with his performance on the pitch.
Career trajectory
Grealish fell out of favor at Man City
Grealish, who turns 30 next month, has just joined Everton and is yet to play under manager David Moyes. However, he fell out of favor under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The former Aston Villa star made just one Premier League start last season and was an unused substitute in the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace. However, with his lack of game time at City last season, there were doubts about his place in Thomas Tuchel's plans for next summer's World Cup.
Past success
Grealish won the treble with Manchester City in 2022-23
Grealish was part of the Manchester City team that won the Treble in 2023, contributing to their Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup victories. Before that, he won the Premier League title in 2021-22 and 2023-24. He was also a runner-up in the FA Cup twice in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Grealish also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Man City in 2023.
Stats
17 goals for Grealish in Manchester City colors
Grealish joined Man City from Aston Villa for a record £100m in the summer of 2021. He had signed a six-year deal. Since then the player made 157 appearances for Man City in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and making 23 assists. 12 of his goals came for the club in 94 Premier League appearances. He also made 12 assists.
Information
Grealish made 213 appearances for Aston Villa
Grealish appeared in 213 matches across competitions for Aston Villa, scoring 32 goals and making 38 assists. He made 185 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 29 goals. Grealish had a terrific 2019-20 season, scoring 10 goals in 41 matches.
Premier League
Decoding his overall Premier League stats
Grealish owns a total of 190 Premier League appearances for in Villa and City colors. Apart from scoring 27 goals, the Englishman has notched 28 assists. As per the Premier League official site, Grealish has clocked 843 touches in the opposition box. He has hit the woodwork six times. He owns 141 tackles, 79 interceptions and 24 blocks in addition to winning 1,059 duels.