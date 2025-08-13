Jack Grealish joins Everton on loan: Decoding his stats

Jack Grealish has officially joined Everton from Manchester City on a season-long loan. The 29-year-old winger, who will wear the iconic No. 18 shirt for his new club, could make his debut in Everton's Premier League opener against Leeds United on August 18. Speaking about his move to Merseyside, Grealish said it was "massive" for him and praised the club's great fans. Here's more.

Player's choice Fans' support influenced Grealish's decision Grealish revealed that his decision to join Everton was heavily influenced by the support he received from fans on social media. He said, "As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go." The England international also expressed his gratitude for the messages he has received from fans since joining.

Number significance Grealish reveals why he chose No. 18 shirt Grealish will wear the No. 18 shirt for Everton, a number he chose to honor his two favorite English players, Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne. He said, "There were other numbers but my two favorite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here." The England international is eager to repay the fans' love with his performance on the pitch.

Career trajectory Grealish fell out of favor at Man City Grealish, who turns 30 next month, has just joined Everton and is yet to play under manager David Moyes. However, he fell out of favor under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The former Aston Villa star made just one Premier League start last season and was an unused substitute in the FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace. However, with his lack of game time at City last season, there were doubts about his place in Thomas Tuchel's plans for next summer's World Cup.

Past success Grealish won the treble with Manchester City in 2022-23 Grealish was part of the Manchester City team that won the Treble in 2023, contributing to their Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup victories. Before that, he won the Premier League title in 2021-22 and 2023-24. He was also a runner-up in the FA Cup twice in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Grealish also won the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Man City in 2023.

Stats 17 goals for Grealish in Manchester City colors Grealish joined Man City from Aston Villa for a record £100m in the summer of 2021. He had signed a six-year deal. Since then the player made 157 appearances for Man City in all competitions, scoring 17 goals and making 23 assists. 12 of his goals came for the club in 94 Premier League appearances. He also made 12 assists.

Information Grealish made 213 appearances for Aston Villa Grealish appeared in 213 matches across competitions for Aston Villa, scoring 32 goals and making 38 assists. He made 185 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 29 goals. Grealish had a terrific 2019-20 season, scoring 10 goals in 41 matches.