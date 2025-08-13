West Indies win 4th successive ODI series at home: Stats
What's the story
The West Indies cricket team overcame Pakistan in the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Chasing 295 runs in the series decider, Pakistan perished for 92. The Windies claimed the three-match series by a 2-1 margin after having lost the opening clash by 5 wickets. This is now their 4th successive ODI series win at home.
Wins
Presenting WI's 3 successive ODI series wins before PAK scalp
In December 2023, West Indies took down England in a three-match series, winning 2-1. In Novemember 2024, WI beat England 2-1 in a 3-match series. Notably, both these series wins against England saw the 1st two matches being played in North Sound with the 3rd clash being held in Bridgetown. In December 2024, WI thrashed Bangladesh 3-0 with all of the games in Basseterre.
Information
A 4th successive series win as WI pip Pakistan
Pakistan had claimed the 1st ODI to take a 1-0 lead. Thereafter, the Windies pocketed the 2nd ODI which was a rain-hit affair. And now, they tamed Pakistan by a whopping 202-run margin to seal the series 2-1. All matches were held in Trinidad.