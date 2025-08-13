West Indies win 4th successive ODI series at home: Stats

Wins

Presenting WI's 3 successive ODI series wins before PAK scalp

In December 2023, West Indies took down England in a three-match series, winning 2-1. In Novemember 2024, WI beat England 2-1 in a 3-match series. Notably, both these series wins against England saw the 1st two matches being played in North Sound with the 3rd clash being held in Bridgetown. In December 2024, WI thrashed Bangladesh 3-0 with all of the games in Basseterre.