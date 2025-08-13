Jayden Seales breaks 25-year-old record for WI vs Pakistan (ODIs)

As per ESPNcricinfo, Seales' 6/18 is the best bowling figures for WI versus Pakistan (ODIs). He broke a long-standing record of Franklyn Rose, who recorded 5/23 in Kingstown, April 2000. Overall, he is now the 4th WI bowler with a five-wicket haul versus Pakistan (ODIs).

Spell

Seales stuns Pakistan with his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs

Seales was superb with the new ball and washed away the Pakistani top-order with a four-fer in his opening spell. Later on, he came back and provided the finishing touches. Pakistan were 23/4 in 8.2 overs with Seales running away with the show. Seales has now raced to 31 ODI scalps from 25 matches at 33.16. This was his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs.