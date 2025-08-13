Jayden Seales breaks 25-year-old record for WI vs Pakistan (ODIs)
Jayden Seales has etched his name in the ODI history books for West Indies. The pacer has broken a 25-year-old record after taking 6/18 in the 3rd and final ODI versus Pakistan at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Seales has recorded the best figures by a Windies bowler against Pakistan in ODI cricket history. Here are further details and stats.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Seales' 6/18 is the best bowling figures for WI versus Pakistan (ODIs). He broke a long-standing record of Franklyn Rose, who recorded 5/23 in Kingstown, April 2000. Overall, he is now the 4th WI bowler with a five-wicket haul versus Pakistan (ODIs).
Seales stuns Pakistan with his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs
Seales was superb with the new ball and washed away the Pakistani top-order with a four-fer in his opening spell. Later on, he came back and provided the finishing touches. Pakistan were 23/4 in 8.2 overs with Seales running away with the show. Seales has now raced to 31 ODI scalps from 25 matches at 33.16. This was his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs.
WI beat Pakistan, win series 2-1
West Indies thumped Pakistan by 202 runs in the 3rd and final ODI. Riding on Shai Hope's 120*, the Windies posted 294/6 in 50 overs. In response, Pakistan perished for a paltry score of 92.