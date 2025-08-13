West Indies thump Pakistan in 3rd ODI, seal series: Stats

The West Indies cricket team thumped Pakistan in the 3rd and final ODI of the three-match series at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. West Indies rode on Shai Hope 's unbeaten 120 to post a score of 294/6 in 50 overs. In response, Pakistan were bundled out for 92 runs in 29.2 overs. Jayden Seales claimed six wickets to torment the visitors.

Information West Indies win the series 2-1 Pakistan had claimed the 1st ODI to take a 1-0 lead in this three-match series. Thereafter, the Windies pocketed the 2nd ODI which was a rain-hit affair. And now, they tamed Pakistan once again by a whopping 202-run margin to seal the series 2-1.

WI Hope, Greaves power West Indies to a strong total Hope came to the crease when the Windies were 57/2 after 14 overs. Soon, WI lost Keacy Carty (17) and were placed at 68/3. A 45-run stand followed between Hope and Shrefane Rutherford (15). Hope then added 64 runs alongside Roston Chase before stitching an unbeaten 110-run stand for the seventh wicket off just 49 balls with Justin Greaves. Greaves scored a 24-ball 43*.

Information Naseem and Abrar take two wickets each for Pakistan For Pakistan, pacer Naseem Shah and spinner Abrar Ahmed picked two scalps each. Naseem bagged 2/72 from his 10-over spell. Abrar bowled nine overs and clocked 2/34 (1 maiden).

Hope 7th-highest scorer for WI in ODIs Hope slammed 120* from 94 balls (4s: 10, 6s: 5). Playing his 142nd ODI (137 innings), Hope owns 5,879 runs at 50.24. This was his 18th ODI century. He also owns 29 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hope went past Ramnaresh Sarwan in terms of ODI runs for WI. Sarwan managed 5,804 runs in his career. Hope is now the 7th-highest scorer for WI.

Do you know? 3rd-highest number of centuries in ODIs for WI Meanwhile, Hope has become the 3rd-highest centurion for WI. He went past former WI legend Desmond Haynes (17 tons). Chris Gayle (25) and Brian Lara (19) are ahead of Hope in terms of ODI tons for WI.

Captaincy Captaincy records made by Hope Hope also went past 1,500 ODI runs as captain. He owns 1,571 runs from 38 matches at 54.17. He has 5 tons and 8 fifties under his belt. Notably, Hope surpassed 100 fours and 50 sixes as captain, racing to 104 fours and 53 sixes. Hope equaled Lara in terms of most ODI tons for WI as captain. Gayle is next with 4 tons.

Information Greaves shines with 43* Greaves 43* from 24 balls had four fours and 2 sixes. He struck at 179.17. In 15 matches, Greaves owns 315 runs at 31.50. He owns a strike rate of 104.65. He has one fifty under his belt.

PAK Pakistan perish for 92 Seales was superb with the new ball and washed away the Pakistani top-order with a four-fer in his opening spell. Later on, he came back and provided the finishing touches. Senior batters Babar Azam (9) and Mohammad Rizwan (0) failed to impress for the visitors. Seales picked 6/18 in just 7.2 overs. Gudakesh Motie managed 2/37 from 7 overs.

Do you know? 4th-lowest total for Pakistan versus WI in ODIs This is now Pakistan's 4th-lowest ODI score versus West Indies. Their lowest score is 43 in Cape Town, 1993. This is followed by 71 in Brisbane, 1993. Their next lowest score is 81 in Sydney, 1992.

Seales Best figures for a WI bowler versus Pakistan in ODIs Seales' 6/18 is now the best figures for WI versus Pakistan in ODIs. He broke the record held by Franklin Rose, who picked 5/23 in Kingstown, 2000. Seales has now raced to 31 ODI scalps from 25 matches at 33.16. This was his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs.