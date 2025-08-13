Shai Hope becomes 3rd-highest centurion for West Indies in ODIs

West Indies cricketer Shai Hope has scored his 18th ODI century. The Windies limited-overs skipper managed a brilliant unbeaten knock of 120 runs off just 94 balls against Pakistan in the 3rd ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. His innings included 10 fours and five sixes and helped West Indies post a challenging total of 294/6 in the final match of a three-game series. Here are further details and stats.

Match details Hope, Greaves power West Indies to a strong total Hope came to the crease when the Windies were 57/2 after 14 overs. Soon, WI lost Keacy Carty (17) and were placed at 68/3. A 45-run stand followed between Hope and Shrefane Rutherford (15). The in-form Roston Chase joined Hope thereafter and the two added 64 runs. Another crucial partnership with Justin Greaves and Hope followed. The duo put together an unbeaten 110-run stand for the seventh wicket off just 49 balls.

Stats 7th-highest scorer for WI and 3rd-highest number of tons Playing his 142nd ODI (137 innings), Hope owns 5,879 runs at 50.24. This was his 18th ODI century. He also owns 29 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, Hope has surpassed Ramnaresh Sarwan in terms of ODI runs for WI. Sarwan managed 5,804 runs in his career. Hope is now the 7th-highest scorer for WI. Meanwhile, Hope has become the 3rd-highest centurion for WI. He went past Desmond Haynes (17 tons). Chris Gayle (25) and Brian Lara (19) are ahead of the player.

Do you know? Hope equals this record of Brian Lara Hope slammed his 5th ODI hundred as captain. With this, he has equaled Lara in terms of most ODI tons for WI as captain. Notably, Gayle is next on this list with 4 tons as skipper.

Records 1,500 ODI runs and 50 sixes as captain for Hope Another feat attained by Hope is that he went past 1,500 ODI runs as captain. He owns 1,571 runs from 38 matches at 54.17. He has 5 tons and 8 fifties under his belt. Hope, who hit 10 fours and 5 sixes in the 3rd ODI versus Pakistan, went past 100 fours and 50 sixes as captain. He has slammed 104 fours and 53 sixes.