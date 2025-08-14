LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / Check out Mancunian weather in unique Manchester City 3rd kit
Check out Mancunian weather in unique Manchester City 3rd kit
Manchester City have unveiled their new third kit for the 2025-26 season (Photo credit: X/@ManCity)

Check out Mancunian weather in unique Manchester City 3rd kit

By Rajdeep Saha
Aug 14, 2025
06:14 pm
What's the story

Manchester City have unveiled their new third kit for the 2025-26 season, taking inspiration from Manchester's notorious rainy weather. The jersey features a raindrop graphic on a gray background with neon green accents on the neck, shoulders and sides. "This kit is for the City that plays in the rain," the club said in a statement.

Design inspiration

The new kit is available online

The new kit, manufactured by Puma, is available online at prices ranging from £65 for the kids' jersey to £152 for an "authentic jersey" with a name and number printed on the back. The club said the vibrant neon green accents symbolize "the standout quality" of Manchester City. "Grey skies may often be seen overhead in Manchester, but this City brings electrifying football to the pitch whatever the weather," they added.

Twitter Post

Mancunian weather

Twitter Post

Players rate the jersey!

Twitter Post

Manchester and rain