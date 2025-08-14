Check out Mancunian weather in unique Manchester City 3rd kit
What's the story
Manchester City have unveiled their new third kit for the 2025-26 season, taking inspiration from Manchester's notorious rainy weather. The jersey features a raindrop graphic on a gray background with neon green accents on the neck, shoulders and sides. "This kit is for the City that plays in the rain," the club said in a statement.
Design inspiration
The new kit is available online
The new kit, manufactured by Puma, is available online at prices ranging from £65 for the kids' jersey to £152 for an "authentic jersey" with a name and number printed on the back. The club said the vibrant neon green accents symbolize "the standout quality" of Manchester City. "Grey skies may often be seen overhead in Manchester, but this City brings electrifying football to the pitch whatever the weather," they added.
Mancunian weather
Inspired by our famous Mancunian weather ☔️— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 14, 2025
Players rate the jersey!
Rating the Manchester weather 🌦️📈— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 14, 2025
Manchester and rain
Writing in the rain 🖊️💧— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 14, 2025