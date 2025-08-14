Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Prithvi Shaw included in Maharashtra squad

India internationals Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw have been included in Maharashtra's 17-member squad for the All India Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament. The tournament will be held in Chennai from August 18 to September 9. Ankit Bawane will lead the team, which also includes players like Siddhesh Veer, Sachin Dhas, and Arshin Kulkarni among others.

New beginnings Other notable players in the squad This tournament marks the first assignment for top-order batter Shaw after leaving Mumbai and joining Maharashtra. However, both Gaikwad and wicketkeeper Saurabh Nawale are likely to leave after one match. They are expected to join the West Zone squad in Bengaluru for the Duleep Trophy. The rest of the team members include Harshal Kate, Siddharth Mhatre, Mandar Bhandari (wk), Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary among others.

Squad Here's a look at the squad A look at the squad: Ankit Bawane (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prithvi Shaw, Siddhesh Veer, Sachin Dhas, Arshin Kulkarni, Harshal Kate, Siddharth Mhatre, Saurabh Nawale (wk), Mandar Bhandari (wk), Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Pradeep Dadhe, Vicky Ostwal, Hitesh Walunj, Prashant Solanki, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

NOC Prithvi Shaw sought NOC from Mumbai Cricket Association Back in June 2025, Shaw sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The request came after he was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji team due to fitness issues. He has reportedly received offers from three to four state associations and is considering his options. MCA Secretary Abhay Hadap, in an interaction with Cricbuzz, confirmed the receipt of Shaw's letter seeking an NOC.

VHT Prithvi Shaw was dropped from Mumbai's squad for VHT Back in December 2024, Shaw was dropped from Mumbai's squad for the first three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. A senior MCA official told PTI that Shaw's poor fitness, discipline, and attitude were the main reasons behind his exclusion. The official said, "In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we were playing with 10 fielders as we were forced to hide Prithvi Shaw."

IPL IPL 2025 auction: Prithvi Shaw was ignored by franchises Shaw failed to find a team in the Indian Premier League. He was ignored at the IPL 2025 mega aution in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Shaw was released by Delhi Capitals, having spent time with them from 2018-2024. He had set his base price at ₹75 lakh. However, no teams showed any interest in the player across two days of the auction.