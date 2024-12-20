Summarize Simplifying... In short Prithvi Shaw, once a promising Indian cricketer, has been dropped from Mumbai's VHT squad due to poor fitness and alleged indiscipline, including skipping training sessions.

His attitude has drawn criticism from teammates and he was also excluded from the Ranji Trophy squad for similar reasons.

Shaw's fitness, discipline, and attitude were concerning

Why Prithvi Shaw was excluded from Mumbai's VHT squad

By Parth Dhall 01:14 pm Dec 20, 2024

What's the story The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has finally responded to Indian batter Prithvi Shaw's public disappointment over his exclusion from the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy squad. A senior MCA official told PTI that Shaw's poor fitness, discipline, and attitude were the main reasons behind his exclusion. The official said, "In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we were playing with 10 fielders as we were forced to hide Prithvi Shaw."

Performance concerns

Shaw's fitness and discipline questioned

The MCA official also detailed Shaw's poor performance during the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He disclosed that even while batting, Shaw appeared to struggle with reaching the ball with to his poor fitness level. The official stressed that there can't be different rules for different players, showing that there was no leniency toward Shaw's alleged indiscipline.

Team dynamics

Teammates express dissatisfaction with Shaw's attitude

The MCA official also revealed that senior members of the team have begun expressing their displeasure over Shaw's attitude. During the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Shaw reportedly skipped a few training sessions after returning to the team hotel at six in the morning. This conduct has added to the rising concerns over his commitment to the team and the sport.

Public reactions

Social media post; Iyer's stern statement

Reacting to his exclusion, Shaw had vented out his frustration in a viral social media post. However, the MCA official clarified that such posts won't affect Mumbai selectors or the MCA. Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer also commented on the same after their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final victory, asking Shaw to improve his work ethics.

Past issues

Shaw was also dropped from Ranji Trophy squad

Notably, Shaw was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad in October for the same reason. He received a specific fitness program at the MCA Academy thereafter. However, the official claimed that Shaw hasn't been following that properly either. This recurring issue further highlights concerns over his commitment to improving his fitness and discipline.

Career struggles

Unfulfilled potential and IPL auction disappointment

Shaw was once on the verge of becoming India's mainstay Test batter. However, he was axed following the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He made his Test debut in 2018, having played only four more Tests since. Notably, several former players expressed their concern over his antics and attitude on and off the field. Shaw recently went unsold in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction despite keeping his base price at ₹75 lakh.