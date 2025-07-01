'Kaalidhar Laapata,' 'Heads of State': Top OTT titles this week

This week, streaming platforms like JioHotstar, ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and SonyLIV are all set to bring a fresh wave of entertainment. From the action-packed comedy thriller Heads of State with John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Jonas to the gripping superhero fantasy The Old Guard 2 starring Charlize Theron , there's something for everyone. Here are the top new movies and shows hitting your screens this week.

July 2 'The Old Guard 2'; 'Heads of State' On Wednesday, Netflix will premiere The Old Guard 2, an adaptation of Greg Rucka's comic book. The film follows Andy as she grapples with her mortality and faces a ghost from her past. It features Theron, Chiwetel Ejiofor, KiKi Layne, Uma Thurman, and Henry Golding. Amazon Prime Video will release Heads of State on the same day. The film stars Idris Elba, Cena, and Chopra Jonas as world leaders and an agent who must unite to thwart a global conspiracy.

July 3-4 'The Sandman' S02; 'Good Wife' Netflix's The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 will premiere on Thursday. The series, based on Neil Gaiman's comic books, continues Dream's story as he faces a difficult decision to save himself and his kingdom. On Friday, JioHotstar will release Good Wife, a Tamil adaptation of The Good Wife. The courtroom drama stars Priya Mani and Sampath Raj.

July 4-5 'Kaalidhar Laapata'; 'The Hunt' July 4 will also see the release of ZEE5's Kaalidhar Laapata, a slice-of-life movie about an elderly man who escapes his family after learning about their plan to abandon him. SonyLIV will release The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case on Friday, which explores the CBI's investigation into Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, it features Amit Sial and Sahil Vaid, among others.