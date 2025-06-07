What's the story

Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu in the popular series Mirzapur, recently hinted at the release of its fourth season.

In an interview with NDTV, she said: "There is a film and there is a season four [of Mirzapur]."

"Fingers crossed, last season [of Mirzapur] was released around my birthday in July. I hope this birthday too, we will share some good news with all of you."