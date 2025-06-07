When is 'Mirzapur' S04 releasing? Shweta Tripathi teases major update
What's the story
Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu in the popular series Mirzapur, recently hinted at the release of its fourth season.
In an interview with NDTV, she said: "There is a film and there is a season four [of Mirzapur]."
"Fingers crossed, last season [of Mirzapur] was released around my birthday in July. I hope this birthday too, we will share some good news with all of you."
Production update
Production for 'Mirzapur 4' is in full swing
Tripathi also revealed that the production for Mirzapur 4 is in full swing. She said, "Bahut zor-shor se kaam ho raha hai. I cannot wait to be on that set."
The series, which streams on Amazon Prime Video, has been a fan favorite since the first season aired in 2018.
It stars Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal in lead roles and previously featured Divyenndu and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.
About the film
Know more about the 'Mirzapur' film
The movie, which will premiere in 2026, will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh under the supervision of series creator Puneet Krishna.
Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, who are producing the film, earlier said, "We believe that adapting such a treasured series into a film will undoubtedly make for an even more engrossing watch, allowing audiences to immerse themselves in the world of Mirzapur like never before."