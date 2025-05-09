What's the story

The upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has stirred controversy with its last-minute shift from a theatrical release to an OTT premiere.

The announcement was made on Thursday, noting that the film will skip its Friday premiere and be available on Amazon Prime Video a week later, on May 16.

The decision has reportedly left many exhibitors dismayed, given they had to start issuing refunds and altering their schedules, reported Bollywood Hungama.