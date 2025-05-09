'Bhool Chuk Maaf' faces backlash for last-minute OTT release
What's the story
The upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has stirred controversy with its last-minute shift from a theatrical release to an OTT premiere.
The announcement was made on Thursday, noting that the film will skip its Friday premiere and be available on Amazon Prime Video a week later, on May 16.
The decision has reportedly left many exhibitors dismayed, given they had to start issuing refunds and altering their schedules, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Reaction
'We got the shock of our lives'
An anonymous multiplex official said, "We got the shock of our lives. We read the tweet from Mr. Taran Adarsh about the cancellation of the release of the film."
"The distributor mailed us only 1 and 1/2 hours later. Of course, by then, we had begun to issue refunds and change the programming. During a pandemic, we can understand films taking the direct-OTT release route. But what was the need to do in this case? It baffles all of us."
Box office potential
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' had potential for strong box office performance
Despite choosing OTT for Bhool Chuk Maaf's release, a trade source said the film had sold around 5,000 tickets in national chains and was estimated to have an opening of ₹3 crore.
"If the content was strong, it would have collected around ₹15 crore in the weekend. With no competition from Hindi films until June 6, Bhool Chuk Maaf could have sustained well, if the reports were on its side."
Speculations
Exhibitors speculate on reasons behind the last-minute change
Vishek Chauhan, the owner of Purnia's Roopbani Cinema in Bihar, speculated that the producers may have predicted a lack of demand for the film.
He said, "The root cause is that there was no demand for this film, and hence, they decided to dress it up this way. Had the advances been extraordinary, then Dinesh Vijan wouldn't have canceled the release."
"Vijan could have released his film on some other date. Maybe, he could have released it on May 23."
Communication
Exhibitors call for better communication from producers
Echoing Chauhan's sentiments, exhibitor and distributor Raj Bansal hinted that the producers might have chosen OTT release to save their skin.
He said, "I strongly feel that since the film didn't create much buzz, they took the OTT route just to safeguard their interest. This is not good for the industry, especially multiplex screens."
"What will they now play? You need multiple movies to sustain."
Business impact
Exhibitors maintain that business remains unaffected amid 'Operation Sindoor'
Bansal also revealed that the news of Operation Sindoor or mock drills hasn't impacted business.
"I am getting inquiries for Raid 2. When the situation is so serious, people would go to the cinemas to get entertained," said Bansal.
Chauhan added, "It's not like people will stop coming to cinemas. Jisko film dekhni hoti hai, woh dekhte hai."
Another Rajasthan-based exhibitor invited the producers to see the potential of India's theatrical business first-hand.