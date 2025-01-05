Dinesh Vijan confirms Akshay's role in Maddock's upcoming horror-comedy films
What's the story
The trailer of Sky Force, a Jio Studios and Maddock Films joint venture, was released on Sunday.
It marks the second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and producer Dinesh Vijan, following Kumar's cameo in Stree 2.
Speaking to the media after the launch, Vijan spilled the beans on Kumar's role in Maddock's upcoming horror-comedy films.
Humorous exchange
Kumar is 'Thanos' of Vijan's cinematic universe
Vijan called Sky Force his first project with Kumar, leading to a funny interruption from the actor who reminded him of his cameo in Stree 2, saying, "Dedh filmein ho gayi beta."
When asked if Kumar will reprise his role in upcoming films, Vijan said, "Of course, he's a part of the universe! He's our Thanos."
Kumar added, "What can I say? Dinesh and Jyoti (Deshpande; producer) will have to decide [everything]. They're the ones to pump in the money."
Maddock's films
Maddock has several exciting films in the pipeline
Maddock recently revealed its ambitious slate for the next four years.
The slate includes Thama, Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2, Stree 3, Maha Munjya, Chamunda, Pehla Mahayudh, and Doossra Mahayudh.
Varun Dhawan, Abhay Verma, Rajkummar Rao, and Shraddha Kapoor, among others, are part of this universe.
Vijan-Kumar's Sky Force, meanwhile, will release on January 24.