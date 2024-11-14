Akshay's 'Sky Force' confirmed to release on Republic Day 2025
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming war action drama, Sky Force, will premiere on the Republic Day weekend in 2025. The film, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, was previously scheduled for an October 2024 release but was pushed to January 2025. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, the movie's trailer will be reportedly dropped this Christmas.
Kumar has had 5 Republic Day releases before this
While a previous Bollywood Hungama report had teased the January 2025 premiere date, now things seem set in stone. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the Republic Day date on X/Twitter, tagging Kumar and other crew members. Further, the IMDb page for the film lists January 24, 2025 (Friday) as its release date. Notably, Kumar has had at least five Republic Day releases before this, namely, Saugandh (1991), Elaan (1994), Khakee (2004), Baby (2015), and Airlift (2016).
'Sky Force' features star-studded cast and patriotic theme
Sky Force has a stellar cast including Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur. Set against the backdrop of India's first-ever air strike on Pakistan, the film adds a patriotic flavor that makes it an ideal fit for a Republic Day release. The movie promises to be high on action, drama, emotions, and thrills to keep the audience engaged.