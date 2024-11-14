Summarize Simplifying... In short Akshay Kumar's action-packed film 'Sky Force' is set to hit the screens on Republic Day, January 24, 2025.

The film, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur, is based on India's first air strike on Pakistan, making it a fitting release for the patriotic holiday.

This marks Kumar's sixth Republic Day release, following successful films like 'Airlift' and 'Baby'. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Sky Force' is set for January 2025

Akshay's 'Sky Force' confirmed to release on Republic Day 2025

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:35 am Nov 14, 202411:35 am

What's the story Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming war action drama, Sky Force, will premiere on the Republic Day weekend in 2025. The film, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, was previously scheduled for an October 2024 release but was pushed to January 2025. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films in association with Jio Studios, the movie's trailer will be reportedly dropped this Christmas.

Details

Kumar has had 5 Republic Day releases before this

While a previous Bollywood Hungama report had teased the January 2025 premiere date, now things seem set in stone. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the Republic Day date on X/Twitter, tagging Kumar and other crew members. Further, the IMDb page for the film lists January 24, 2025 (Friday) as its release date. Notably, Kumar has had at least five Republic Day releases before this, namely, Saugandh (1991), Elaan (1994), Khakee (2004), Baby (2015), and Airlift (2016).

Cast and theme

'Sky Force' features star-studded cast and patriotic theme

Sky Force has a stellar cast including Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur. Set against the backdrop of India's first-ever air strike on Pakistan, the film adds a patriotic flavor that makes it an ideal fit for a Republic Day release. The movie promises to be high on action, drama, emotions, and thrills to keep the audience engaged.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post