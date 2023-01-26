India

India marks 74th Republic Day, first parade on Kartavya Path

India marks 74th Republic Day, first parade on Kartavya Path

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 26, 2023, 10:26 am 3 min read

India will mark its 74th Republic Day today with a grand parade on Kartavya Path for the first time

For the first time, India will mark its 74th Republic Day today with a grand parade on Kartavya Path, the revamped colonial-era ceremonial boulevard previously called the Rajpath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished citizens a happy Republic Day﻿ and said this year's celebrations were notable in the backdrop of Amrit Kaal, the period of India's next 25 years until the 100th year of Independence.

Why does this story matter?

On this day in 1950, the Indian Constitution came into force two months after being adopted by the Constituent Assembly.

The Republic of India, a union of states, is governed by the Constitution, which provides for a Parliamentary form of government, with a federal structure with certain unitary features. The event celebrates India's cultural diversity and accomplishments over the years.

Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi chief guest for parade

Eight marching troops of the Indian military, six from the Army and one each from the Air Force and Navy, consisting of 144 soldiers, will participate in the parade. Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the chief guest for this year's Republic Day Parade. For the first time, a combined band and marching contingent of Egypt's armed forces will take part in the parade.

Over 6,000 personnel deployed

Around 6,000 personnel have been deployed for security, including paramilitary forces, National Security Guard (NSG), and Delhi Police. The Kartavya Path will be monitored by as many as 150 CCTV cameras, some of which are high-resolution. In view of potential attempts at disrupting the peace, the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms in the National Capital Territory (NCT) has been prohibited until further notice.

Citizens need to register through QR code

The Delhi Police said around 65,000 people will attend the parade today, for which citizens can register using a QR code on the government's Aamantran portal. Only those with valid passes and tickets will be allowed to enter the area.

CMs and governors in several states unfurl the Tricolour

Odisha Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal unfurled the national flag in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi unfurled the Tricolour in Chennai followed by Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters showering flower petals. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Mizoram CM Zoramthanga unfurled the national flag at CM's houses in Jaipur and Aizawl respectively.

Padma Award to be conferred on 106 people

As many as 106 Padma Awards will be given out this year. The recipients include late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, industrialist KM Birla, and Sudha Murty of Infosys. Three Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra awardees will participate in the parade. The Navy's ceremonial parade marked the celebrations at Kochi's Southern Naval Command in Kerala.