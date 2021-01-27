-
Over 150 cops injured as farmers' tractor rally turns violentLast updated on Jan 27, 2021, 11:42 am
-
The rampage sparked by the tractor rally of farmers in Delhi on the 72nd Republic Day injured over 150 police officers, with two of them being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at different facilities.
Most of the cops suffered head and leg injuries.
Meanwhile, a 27-year-old, who joined protests in Delhi, was killed when a tractor overturned in ITO.
Here are more details.
-
In this articleContext: Chaos sparked as tractor march started before time Violent scenes reported from ITO, Red Fort, other areas Here are the horrifying visuals from Red Fort Reportedly, 153 cops suffered injuries 40-year-old cop, with head injury, taken to Lok Nayak Hospital Another cop in shock after head injury 22 FIRs lodged in connection to violence: Delhi Police
-
Background
Context: Chaos sparked as tractor march started before time
-
Farmers, who have been camping at Delhi's borders since November to protest the three farm laws, were allowed by the police on Sunday to hold their massive tractor rally.
The permission came with riders—farmers were allowed to ply their tractors on designated path and only after R-Day's main parade ends.
But protesters changed route, broke barricades, clashed with cops, and even stormed Red Fort.
-
Violence
Violent scenes reported from ITO, Red Fort, other areas
-
Violence was reported from Delhi's borders, ITO (seen as the heart of the national capital), and the historic Mughal monument. Protesters drove their tractors into the Red Fort complex and hoisted flags, other than the tricolor, there.
Videos from Old Delhi showed farmers attacking police personnel with sticks; cops jumped off the walls of Red Fort to save themselves from blows.
-
Twitter Post
Here are the horrifying visuals from Red Fort
-
#WATCH | Delhi: Protestors attacked Police at Red Fort, earlier today. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/LRut8z5KSC— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
-
Details
Reportedly, 153 cops suffered injuries
-
Additional PRO, Delhi Police, Anil Mittal, informed that 86 police officers were injured in the violence.
Later, the number was revised to 153. 41 cops were injured in North district, 34 in East; 27 suffered injuries in the West district, 30 in the Dwarka area, 5 in Shahdara, 12 in the Outer-north area, and 4 in South Delhi.
The maximum number of cops were taken to Lok Nayak Hospital.
-
Injuries
40-year-old cop, with head injury, taken to Lok Nayak Hospital
-
A senior doctor at the Lok Nayak Hospital revealed that a 40-year-old cop was admitted to ICU after suffering a critical head injury.
"We performed a CT scan and the report is normal. We will admit him for one more day. We have received 21 injured people, including police personnel and farmers. Of these, 11 are police officers," the doctor told IE.
-
Quote
Another cop in shock after head injury
-
"One policeman was admitted to the ICU after he sustained an injury on his head. He is in a state of shock," a senior doctor at Sushruta Trauma Centre, where 58 cops were taken during the day, told the daily.
-
FIRs
22 FIRs lodged in connection to violence: Delhi Police
-
At least eight buses and 17 private vehicles were vandalized yesterday. A total of 22 FIRs were lodged.
"Despite persuasion by Delhi Police, the farmers led by Nihangs on their horses fully equipped with deadly weapons like swords, kripans, and fursas charged the police and broke the several layers of barricades, which were erected between Mukarba Chowk and Transport Nagar," a police statement read.