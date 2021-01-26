Hundreds of farmers deviated from the route decided by the Delhi Police for their tractor rally on Tuesday, sparking chaos in several areas of the national capital even as the iconic Republic Day parade was underway. Cops were forced to fire tear-gas on farmers to control the situation. In visuals, some farmers were also seen swinging swords and clashing with security personnel.

Despite the Delhi Police underlining that the tractor march, being held to protest against three farm laws, will start after the R-Day parade ends, farmers knocked down barricades at several border points. Barricades were broken at Tikri, Singhu border points as well as on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and in Ghazipur. At the Karnal bypass as well, farmers pushed the barricades aside.

#WATCH Protestors at Karnal bypass break police barricading to enter Delhi as farmers tractor rally is underway in the national capital#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/pzfJs6Ioef — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

Separately, the visuals from Mukarba Chowk revealed how chaotic the scenes were. The protesters removed police barricades, hopped on top of a police vehicle, and also reportedly snatched a tear-gas gun. At least seven buses and police vehicles were vandalized; protesters also attacked cops, reports India Today. They were supposed to go toward Kanjhawala but changed the path to the Ring Road instead.

#WATCH Protestors seen on top of a police vehicle and removing police barricading at Mukarba Chowk in Delhi#FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/TvDWLggUWA — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

While horrific scenes played out in parts of Delhi, farmers reached the heart of the national capital and vandalized a green-colored bus of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). As uniformed personnel watched helplessly, hundreds of farmers pushed the vehicle in the ITO area. Several groups of farmers, riding tractors, were also seen knocking down barricades installed opposite the headquarters of Delhi Police.

#WATCH Delhi: Protesting farmers vandalise a DTC bus in ITO area of the national capital. pic.twitter.com/5yUiHQ4aZm — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

While allowing the tractor march, Delhi Police had also added that farmers can't disrupt the R-Day celebrations. The permission was given to show respect toward the demands of farmers. In fact, the protesters had also assured the rally will be peaceful and designated path will be followed. However, Deependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) predicted that "mischievous elements" can create a law-and-order situation.

#WATCH Protesters break barricade, attack police personnel and vandalise police vehicle at ITO in central Delhi pic.twitter.com/1ARRUX6I8E — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

