Politics

Showed 'red card' to obstacles in development of northeast: PM

Showed 'red card' to obstacles in development of northeast: PM

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 18, 2022, 05:02 pm 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi has unveiled projects worth Rs. 6,800 crore for northeast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a major boost to the Non-Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Meghalaya on Sunday by praising it for implementing development projects. Modi also appreciated the government for eliminating corruption, discrimination, and violence. Using a football analogy, he stated that the Centre has shown a "red card" to several impediments to the northeast's growth during the last eight years.

Why does this story matter?

After the recent elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is shifting its focus to Tripura and Meghalaya, which are up for election.

These states will have elections in the next two months, which are crucial for the BJP.

PM Modi would certainly assist the NDA by taking part in a number of public and official events in the northeast.

'Joint efforts are needed to root out corruption, violence'

While speaking at the North East Council's (NEC) golden jubilee, Modi stated that real joint efforts are needed to root out corruption, partiality, nepotism, and violence. "When someone goes against the sportsman spirit, they are shown a red card and sent out. Similarly, in the last eight years, we have shown a red card to several hurdles in developments of the northeast," he said.

Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing people in Shillong

#WATCH | PM says, "...When football fever is gripping us all, why not talk in football terminology? When someone goes against the sportsman spirit, they're shown a red card & sent out. Similarly, in last 8 yrs, we've shown red card to several hurdles in development of northeast." pic.twitter.com/jF5x17QTv1 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2022

'Confident in the potential of India's youth'

"We may be looking at today's game in Qatar and looking at the foreign teams on the ground. I'm confident in the youth of India. The day is not far when we'll celebrate a similar festival in India and cheer for the Tiranga," he added.

Boost to Meghalaya with multiple facilities

Modi dedicated 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been built and another 890 are under construction, ANI reported. The facilities are pitched to boose telecom connectivity in the region. He also dedicated IIM Shillong's New Campus and dedicated Umsawli and Shillong-Diengpasoh Roads to the public. Both the facilities would likely help decongest the planned Shillong satellite city and Shillong.

Modi unveiled projects worth Rs. 6,800 crore for northeast

The PM also dedicated and laid the groundwork for projects worth over Rs. 6,800 crore in the northeast. Housing, road and transportation, agriculture, communications, IT, tourism, and hospitality are among the sectors covered by the projects. In Agartala, he also launched the 'Grih Pravesh' program for nearly two lakh beneficiaries under the urban and rural housing program-Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' (PMAY).