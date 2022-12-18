Politics

After MCD success, AAP prepares for UP municipal elections

After MCD success, AAP prepares for UP municipal elections

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 18, 2022, 03:25 pm 3 min read

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already constituted committees to review aspiring candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) began rigorous preparations for the Uttar Pradesh municipal, having decided to compete from every ward in the state's upcoming civic polls. Soon after winning the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP formed state-level committees to vet candidates for election tickets as well as positions like mayors and chairpersons in the civic body.

Why does this story matter?

The AAP's resounding win in the MCD elections which ousted the BJP after 15 years gave the party a new boost.

Its senior leaders chose to enter UP through municipal polls, which are also held by the BJP in UP.

Due to public support for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's development strategy, AAP is confident of victory in the UP municipal elections as well.

Selection process for tickets already started

Reports said AAP constituted a state-level committee to review applications of candidates for posts like mayors and chairpersons of nagar panchayats and palika parishads. Although the party has not yet released a list of candidates, potential contenders have already begun operations from offices, sources told The Indian Express. They claimed several public events were also held by the candidates.

AAP likely to replicate MCD commitments

The party has also opted to make similar pledges as they did during the MCD elections, including awarding Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) "mini-councilor" status. Notably, RWAs exist throughout UP municipal corporations, mostly in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Lucknow, and Agra. AAP has also vowed to employ various social media channels for significant campaigning in UP, as it did in the MCD elections.

Some promises to woo voters

Chief spokesperson for AAP in UP Vaibhav Maheshwari said the party will bring relief from parking mafias and provide free drinking water, Per India Today He claimed the party will also make pledges to put a stop to suspected corruption in housing and water taxes. The party will also promise to establish mohalla clinics and to provide sanitation employees with permanent jobs, he said.

How did party perform in the 2017 civic elections

According to reports, the AAP won two nagar panchayat chairperson positions, three municipal corporation positions, 17 nagar palika memberships, and 19 nagar panchayat memberships in the 2017 UP civic elections. Meanwhile, Sabhajeet Singh, the party's civic body in charge for UP, stated that the party has lately organized over 800 workers' meetings across the state.

AAP to contest on all 762 ULBs

In Uttar Pradesh, there are now 762 urban local bodies, comprising 17 municipal corporations, 200 nagar palika parishads, and 545 nagar panchayats. AAP has decided to contest all of them. The 17 municipal corporations have a total of 1,420 wards.