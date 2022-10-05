India

16-year-old boy dies, 3 injured as TV explodes in Ghaziabad

The deceased's mother and a friend were critically injured in the incident and are currently being treated at Delhi's GTB Hospital

A 16-year-old boy died while three others were injured after an 'LED TV' exploded at his house in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reported. According to police, the explosion was so strong that concrete slabs and a portion of the wall collapsed, leading to panic in the Harsh Vihar neighborhood. The deceased Omendra Kumar suffered shrapnel injuries on the face, chest, and neck, they said.

Incident What did eyewitnesses say?

Neighbors reported hearing a "loud bang" and thinking a cylinder had exploded. "We all came running out and saw smoke coming out of our neighbor's house," an eyewitness told NDTV. Kumar, his mother Omvati, his friend Karan, and sister-in-law Monica were present inside when the explosion occurred. They were transferred to a hospital, where Kumar died while others are being treated.

Details Deceased boy's mother, friend critical

"The explosion was so powerful, the entire house shook, and parts of the wall collapsed," said Monica. She was in another room when the explosion happened. Reports said Karan, Omvati, who was also working in the same room, are critically injured in the blast. They were first treated in a local hospital but shifted to Delhi's Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for advanced treatment.

Official Police confirmed the incident, began investigation

Meanwhile, the police have begun their investigation into the incident. "Four people - two women and two boys - were injured. Unfortunately, one of the boys died. Initial investigation shows the LED TV mounted on the wall exploded," said Gyanendra Singh, a senior police official. He said an autopsy was also performed and the incident is being investigated from every angle.

Reason 'Voltage fluctuation might have caused explosion'

Officials believe the explosion was caused by a voltage fluctuation. The boys were watching a movie while the women were doing housework. "The LED television was the only equipment in the house which exploded. As a result of the impact, the entire room in which the television was kept suffered cracks and damage," said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer.