India

J&K: 4 terrorists killed in twin encounters in Shopian

J&K: 4 terrorists killed in twin encounters in Shopian

Written by Priyali Dhingra Oct 05, 2022, 12:05 pm 2 min read

The development comes amid Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to J&K

Four terrorists linked to multiple terror outfits were gunned down in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. The terrorists reportedly belonged to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were shot dead in twin encounters in the area. Two of the slain terrorists were said to be involved in the killings of SPO Javed Dar and a West Bengal laborer.

Context Why does this story matter?

The development comes amid Home Minister Amit Shah's three-day visit to J&K. He is set to hold a rally in Baramulla on Wednesday.

He is expected to review the security situation following months of terror attacks and civilian killings.

Meanwhile, an LeT offshoot also claimed responsibility for the brutal killing of Hemant Lohia, the Director General of Police (DGP), Prisons Department, on Wednesday.

Encounter Twin encounters in Shopian

According to The Hindu, three local terrorists linked to JeM were gunned down in Shopian's Drach area. They were purportedly encircled by teams of security officials after the police received a tip-off about their presence. In another encounter in Moolu, a local LeT terrorist was trapped during the search operation. The hiding terrorists reportedly fired upon officials, leading to the encounter.

Twitter Post JeM terrorists gunned down in Drach encounter

Police and security forces on the job after an encounter broke out in Drach area of Shopian: Jammu Kashmir Police



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/qZbtazidYS — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Information Slain terrorists allegedly involved in recent killings

According to officials, two slain JeM terrorists, Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed, were allegedly involved in two recent killings in Pulwama- SPO Javed Dar and a West Bengal laborer. SPO Dar died on October 2 after terrorists fired at a joint party of J&K Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pinglana. The migrant laborer was reportedly shot on September 24.

Twitter Post LeT terrorist gunned down in Moolu

Jammu and Kashmir | A local terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT killed in the encounter underway in the Moolu area of Shopian.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/S1xZlAqvFJ — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2022

Amit Shah Home Minister in Baramulla today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supremo will be addressing a large gathering in Baramulla on Wednesday, a first since the abrogation of Article 370. On Wednesday morning, only hours after the encounters were reported, he chaired a security review meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other senior officials in Srinagar. Additionally, he is also expected to inaugurate several development projects.