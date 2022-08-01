India

Army dog 'Axel', died in anti-terror operation, laid to rest

Army dog 'Axel', died in anti-terror operation, laid to rest

Written by Abhishek Hari Aug 01, 2022, 07:05 pm 2 min read

‘Axel’ , an elite assault dog, managed to pinpoint the location of the holed-up terrorist but in the process fell to the enemy bullets.

The Army paid tribute and laid to rest its canine soldier, 'Axel,' who died during an anti-terror mission but not before locating the position of a holed-up terrorist and thus saving a nearby mosque. On Saturday, security forces killed the terrorist, later identified as Kupwara resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, during an eight-hour shootout in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in the Baramulla district.

Martyr Axel helped to 'neutralize' Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist

The assassinated terrorist was a member of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed organization. Officials said 'Axel,' a two-year-old German shepherd assigned to the Army's 26th Dog Unit, was instrumental in the operation. "The presence of a mosque within 10 meters of the target house further necessitated operation calibration and no high-caliber weapons were used to neutralize the terrorist," an official reportedly stated.

Quote Thank you for your service, Axel: Indian Army

'Axel,' an elite assault canine, managed to locate the holed-up terrorist but was killed by enemy bullets in the process. Because of 'Axel,' security authorities were able to shoot down the dreaded terrorist without jeopardizing the mosque's sanctity or causing any harm to it. "Thank you for your service, Axel," the army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps tweeted along with a picture of the German shepherd.

Statement Army's statement over the ceremony

On Sunday, the Army paid tribute to 'Axel' in a somber military ceremony in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Pattan. "Today, in a military ceremony, homage was paid to the elite assault dog Axel, who lost his life after being hit by the bullets of the terrorist during a gunfight between the army and a terrorist in Baramulla's Wanigambala area," an army spokesperson reportedly stated.

Information Details regarding the ceremony

General Officer Commanding of the Kilo Force, Major General SS Slaria, honored the dog. It was an emotional moment for Axel's handler, who was his guardian, trainer, caretaker, and closest friend for the last two years. The dog was buried at the 26th Army Dog Unit in front of servicemen and officials. Officials stated 'Axel' would be remembered for his professionalism, bravery, and sacrifice.