India General Naravane appointed as head of Chiefs of Staff Committee

General Naravane appointed as head of Chiefs of Staff Committee

Written by Saptak Datta Twitter Published on Dec 16, 2021, 10:51 pm

General Naravane takes charge as the head of Chiefs Of Staff Committee (Source: Twitter/@adgpi).

General MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff, has been named the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC) by the government, reports said. The committee also includes Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar. General Naravane has been given the charge as he is the senior-most among the three top officers. Here are more details on this.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sources told India Today that this is only a temporary arrangement until a new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) is appointed. The position fell vacant after CDS General Bipin Rawat was killed in an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash on December 8. Prior to the formation of the CDS post, the chief of the CoSC was the senior-most among the three service chiefs.

Details Back to old system for the time being

In view of General Rawat's death, the old system will be followed for the time being. The senior-most among the three service chiefs has assumed the position of CoSC chief to ensure coordination. For the time being, the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), who earlier reported to the CDS, will report to General Naravane.

Details What is the role of CDS?

The post of CDS was created in 2019. The CDS leads the Ministry of Defence's Department of Military Affairs. The officer also serves as the permanent head of the Chiefs of Staff Committee. The CDS is responsible for coordinating the procurement, training, and staffing of the three forces. CDS is also required to "provide impartial advice to the political leadership," according to the government.

Information Who is General Naravane?

(Source: Twitter/@adgpi)

General Naravane presently serves as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS). On December 31, 2019, he took over as the COAS from General Rawat who had completed his term. Prior to his appointment as the COAS, the General had served as a Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) and the chief of the Indian Army's Eastern Command.