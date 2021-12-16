India IAF, family pay last respects to Group Captain Varun Singh

IAF, family pay last respects to Group Captain Varun Singh

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the IAF chopper crash, died on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and family members paid last respects to Group Captain Varun Singh in Bengaluru on Thursday. Later in the day, his mortal remains were flown to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, in a service aircraft. The funeral is scheduled for Friday, his family said. Group Captain Singh, the lone survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. The event was attended by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, government and military officials, as well as the deceased officer's family members. Group Captain Varun Singh was initially admitted to a hospital in Tamil Nadu's Wellington with critical burn injuries. He was later shifted to Command Hospital, Bengaluru, for better treatment.

"He suffered 95% burns in the crash but we were hopeful that he would make it," said Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Group Captain Singh's uncle who was present at the ceremony on Thursday. "He had faced several harsh situations since childhood and always emerged victorious. He was a soldier in the true sense," he told The Indian Express.

Group Captain Singh is survived by his father, Colonel (retired) KP Singh, mother Uma Singh, brother Lieutenant Commander Tanuj Singh, and wife Gitanjali Singh. The officer was a father of two—son Radduman Singh and daughter Aradhya Singh. The family hails from Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a compensation of Rs. 1 crore for Group Captain Singh's family.

Group Captain Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident last year. Soon after receiving that award, he wrote to his school in Haryana to inspire the students there. "It is okay to be mediocre," he had penned. "Never lose hope, never think that you cannot be good at what you want to be," the letter further read.

On December 8, an IAF Mi-series chopper crashed in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu. The accident killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and 11 other officials on board. They were headed to the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, to address the faculty and students there. An IAF inquiry led by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh is underway.