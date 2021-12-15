India Group Captain Varun Singh, lone survivor of chopper crash, dies

Dec 15, 2021

Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor of the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning, the force announced. He had been undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru military hospital for the past few days. The tragic crash occurred on December 8, killing India's topmost military officer and a dozen others. Here are more details.

Quote IAF confirms Singh's demise

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21 (sic)," the Air Force wrote in a Twitter post. "IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," the force added.

Modi PM Modi pays tribute

"Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away (sic)," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. "His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti." Group Captain Singh had been on life support, officials said.