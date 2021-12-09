India Group Captain Varun Singh: Lone survivor of IAF's chopper crash

Group Captain Varun Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for landing his Tejas fighter safely during an aerial emergency in 2020.

Group Captain Varun Singh of the Indian Air Force is the only survivor of Wednesday's tragic chopper crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The crash killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others. Group Captain Singh also suffered critical burn injuries and is being treated at Wellington's Military Hospital, the IAF tweeted. He had notably had a close call last year, too.

Details Group Captain Singh suffered 60% burns

Group Captain Singh is currently on life support at a hospital in Wellington, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha. Every effort is being made to save his life, the minister said. Reportedly, Group Caption Singh suffered 60% burns in the crash. If necessary, he will be transferred to the IAF Command Hospital in Bengaluru.

Quote Defense Minister prays for speedy recovery

"My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident," tweeted Rajnath Singh. "Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington," he added.

Crash How did the crash occur?

CDS General Rawat and the others were traveling to the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington. The CDS was scheduled to speak to the professors and student officers of the staff course. The ill-fated Mi-17 V5 chopper carrying nine passengers and four crew members was reported missing at 12:08 pm Wednesday. Initial reports say the chopper crashed due to poor visibility.

Twitter Post IAF confirmed crash, casualties yesterday

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Do you know? Group Captain Varun Singh comes from family of defense

The Group Captain comes from a family that has served in all three branches of the military. His father, Colonel (Retd) KP Singh, was a member of the Army Air Defence Regiment. His brother, Lieutenant Commander Tanuj Singh, is an officer in the Indian Navy.

History Group Captain Singh escaped death last year

This year, Group Captain Singh was awarded the Shaurya Chakra for avoiding a mid-air accident. The cockpit pressurization of his Tejas aircraft had failed at high altitude last October. He initiated an emergency landing, but the Flight Control System failed which caused loss of aircraft control. He showed "exemplary composure and recovered the aircraft" and thus "safeguarded civilian property and population on the ground."