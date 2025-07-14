WTC 2025-27 standings: India slip to fourth after Lord's defeat

England claimed a thrilling 22-run victory over India in the 3rd Test at Lord's, the Home of Cricket. The match ended on Day 5, with India attempting to chase a target of 193 runs. However, they fell short (170) despite Ravindra Jadeja's valiant 61*(181). With this, India have slipped to fourth spot in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

Match recap How the Lord's Test panned out Electing to bat, England compiled 387, with Joe Root's ton powering them. Jasprit Bumrah took a fifer. India responded with an identical score as KL Rahul scored a ton. Rishabh Pant (74) and Ravindra Jadeja (72) also shone. Washington Sundar's four-fer meant England perished for 192 thereafter. In the run-chase on Day 5, India slumped to 82/7. Jadeja played valiantly along with Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, but India fell 22 runs short.

Standings shift Australia lead, followed by England and SL The win has propelled England to second spot in the 2025-27 WTC points table. With a points percentage of 66.67, they have won two out of three matches so far. As mentioned, India have dropped out of the top three, to fourth. With a win in three Tests, they have a PCT of 33.33. While Australia continue to lead with two successive wins, Sri Lanka are third (PCT: 66.67).