Presenting India's 400-plus Test totals at Lord's

The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground , often dubbed the "Mecca of Cricket," has seen some extraordinary performances by Indian cricketers over the years. Team India's first-ever victory at this hallowed venue came in 1986 under Kapil Dev 's captaincy. Meanwhile, several Indian batsmen have left their mark on this historic ground with stellar innings. On this note, let's look at India's 400-plus totals at Lord's (Tests).

#1 454/10 in 1990 The 1990 Test at Lord's marked India's maiden 400-plus total at the venue. Responding to England's first-innings total of 653/4d, India posted 454/10 - their highest score at Lord's to date. While Ravi Shastri (100) and skipper Mohammad Azharuddin (121) clocked centuries, Dilip Vengsarkar (52) and Kapil Dev (77*) made fifties. However, despite their efforts, India lost the contest by a massive 247 runs.

#2 429 in 1996 Sourav Ganguly made a famous Test debut in the 1996 Lord's game and scored a magnificent hundred. He scored 131 runs while batting at number three in the first innings. Rahul Dravid (95), another Test debutant, narrowly missed out on a hundred. Notably, 10 of India's 11 batters entered double digits as India finished at 429/10. That game resulted in a draw.