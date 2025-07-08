Listing Test records Wiaan Mulder shattered with his 367* 

Stand-in South African captain Wiaan Mulder has etched his name in cricket history by playing a 367*-run knock in the first innings of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. The innings is now the highest-ever score by a batter in away Tests and the fifth-highest individual score in Test cricket history. He became just the second South African to score a triple-century. On this note, let's look at the records Mulder shattered during his stay.

Record-breaking feat Highest individual score in an away Test Mulder's 367* off 334 balls is now the highest individual score in an away Test, surpassing Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad's 337 against West Indies at Bridgetown in 1958. He now also holds the record for the highest aggregate by a South African batter in a Test match, surpassing Graeme Smith's 362 (277 & 85) against England at Edgbaston in 2003. Hashim Amla (311* against England in 2012) is the only other Proteas batter with a triple-century in Tests.

Boundary blitz Second-most boundaries in a Test innings Mulder's innings included a whopping 53 boundaries, which is the second-most ever in a Test innings. He hit 49 fours and four sixes during his knock. The only player to have hit more boundaries in a Test innings is England's John Edrich, who had struck 57 (52 fours and five sixes) during his 310* against New Zealand at Headingley in 1965. No other batter besides these two has smashed even 48 fours in a Test innings.

Scoring spree Second-fastest triple hundred in Tests Mulder recorded the second-fastest Test triple hundred in terms of balls faced. He took just 297 balls to reach his 300, only behind Virender Sehwag's 278-ball effort against South Africa in Chennai back in 2008. Mulder also became just the third batter in Test cricket history to score over 100 runs in two different sessions during the same innings of a Test match.

Match impact South Africa's 1st innings total also carries this record Mulder's innings helped South Africa declare their first innings at a mammoth 626/5. The innings run rate read 5.49. This is the second-best run rate for any 600-plus total in Test cricket history, only behind England's 6.5 run rate while scoring 657 runs against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in 2022. Earlier on Day One, Mulder had become the first-ever player to touch the 250-run mark on his maiden appearance as Test captain.

Young achiever Mulder breaks Bob Simpson's record At just 27 years and 138 days old, Mulder is now the youngest Test captain to score a triple hundred. He broke Australia's Bob Simpson's record of 28 years and 171 days. Meanwhile, WI's Brian Lara (400* vs England) and SL's Mahela Jayawardene (374 vs SA) are the only other captains with 350-plus Test scores. However, Mulder is the only skipper to accomplish this mark away from home.