Summarize Simplifying... In short Six Indian cricketers have scored centuries in Boxing Day Tests at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Sachin Tendulkar's 116 in 1999, Virender Sehwag's 195 in 2003, and Virat Kohli's 169 in 2014 showcased their aggressive batting prowess.

Ajinkya Rahane's 147 in 2014 and 112 in 2020, along with Cheteshwar Pujara's 106 in 2018, demonstrated resilience and technique, leading India to memorable victories. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ajinkya Rahane owns two Test tons at MCG (Image source: X/@ICC)

Indian batters with centuries in Boxing Day Tests at MCG

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:11 pm Dec 25, 202402:11 pm

What's the story The upcoming Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on December 26, 2024, will be a defining moment in the ongoing series. The series currently stands evenly poised at 1-1 after three games. The match will add another chapter to the historic rivalry of these two cricketing giants. Meanwhile, here we look at Indian batters with centuries in Boxing Day Tests at MCG.

Master Blaster

Sachin Tendulkar - 116 in 1999

Sachin Tendulkar's 116 off 191 balls in the second innings of the 1999 MCG Test turned out to be India's beacon of hope. Against an Australian attack comprising of Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne, Tendulkar's innings was a genius display, combining defense with aggressive stroke play. No other Indian batter could touch the 40-run mark in the innings as India were folded for just 238. The Aussies eventually won by 180 runs.

#2

Virender Sehwag - 195 in 2003

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag is next on this list, having scored a phenomenal 195 runs off just 233 balls against Australia in Melbourne (2003). His innings comprised 25 fours and five sixes as India posted 366/10 batting first. However, despite his brilliant innings, India lost the match by nine wickets. This high-scoring achievement only added to Sehwag's reputation as one of the most dangerous openers in cricket history.

#3

Virat Kohli - 169 in 2014

Virat Kohli's 169 in the 2014 MCG encounter was one of those innings which marked the rise of a new cricketing great. Kohli's performance was a mix of classic technique and modern-day aggression as he smashed 18 fours during his 272-ball stay. His hundred came in the second innings of the game as India managed 465/10 while replying to Australia's 530/10. The game ended in a draw

#4

Ajinkya Rahane - 147 in 2014

The 2014 Boxing Day Test will also be remembered for Ajinkya Rahane's spectacular 147. His innings was the epitome of grit and technique, providing stability to the Indian innings in a match that ended in a draw. Kohli and Rahane added 262 runs for the fourth wicket as the Aussie bowlers had a hard time. Meanwhile, Rahane was more aggressive as he smoked 21 fours, having faced 171 balls.

#5

Cheteshwar Pujara - 106 in 2018

Cheteshwar Pujara was instrumental to India's triumph in the 2018 MCG Test. He made a stunning 106 off 319 balls in the first innings as India declared at 443/7 on a challenging surface. His innings at the MCG was all about resilience, facing down the Australian bowlers with an almost classical approach to batting. Pujara's brilliance meant India won by 137 runs.

#6

Ajinkya Rahane - 112 in 2020

Rahane made his way back to the list with a century in 2020 MCG game, scoring 112 of 223 balls under pressure-packed circumstances. Leading the team in absence of Kohli, Rahane's innings took India to a memorable victory against Australia in their backyard. His brilliance meant India posted 326/10 in their first innings and eventually claimed an eight-wicket win.