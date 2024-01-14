Ranji Trophy 2024: Nishant Sindhu claims career-best 5/83 against Saurashtra

By Atrayo Bhattacharya

Nishant Sindhu scalps his maiden First-Class fifer

Nishant Sindhu was the pick of the bowlers for Haryana on Day 3 of their clash against Saurashtra in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The spinner scalped three wickets before Stumps on Day 2 and returned on Day 3 to complete his maiden First-Class fifer. Sindhu finished with career-best figures of 5/83, restricting Saurashtra to only 220 in the second innings. Here's more.

A game-changing spell from Sindhu

Sindhu was introduced early in the second innings and he exploited the spin on offer. He outfoxed Harvik Desai first and then returned to break the partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Arpit Vasavada. Eventually, he dismissed both the batters. On Day 3, he struck early by removing Prerak Mankad before knocking over Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat to complete his five-wicket haul.

Sindhu had a brilliant 2022-23 Ranji Trophy

Sindhu was outstanding for Haryana in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. He claimed 15 wickets while amassing 407 runs with the bat at an average of 33.91. The youngster slammed two centuries last season. He was one of the standout young all-rounders in the domestic circuit.

A look at Sindhu's First-Class numbers

Playing his 16th First-Class game, Sindhu has scored 900-plus runs at an average above 38. He has smoked three centuries and as many fifties in this format. He has been equally impressive with the ball, scalping 33 wickets at an average above 34. Notably, this is his maiden five-wicket haul. Sindhu made his FC debut in 2022 and is already a mainstay for Haryana.

How has the match proceeded?

Batting first, Saurashtra had a tumultuous start and they never managed to recover from it. They were bundled out for 145 courtesy of Jayant Yadav's 5/42. Thanks to Ankit Kumar (74) and Himanshu Rana (70), Haryana posted 200 in the first innings. In the second innings, Saurashtra managed 220 as Sindhu starred with his 5/83. Chasing 166 for victory, Haryana were 25/1.