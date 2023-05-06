Sports

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes sixth Indian to complete 19,000 FC runs

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes sixth Indian to complete 19,000 FC runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 06, 2023, 10:00 am 3 min read

Pujara hammered his eighth ton in Sussex colors (Source: Twitter/@ SussexCCC)

Cheteshwar Pujara's dream run in the ongoing County Championship Division Two continues as on Friday (May 5), he hammered his third century of the season. The Sussex skipper batted with intent against Worcestershire and scored a brilliant 189-ball 136 in his side's first innings. During the course, he also became the sixth Indian to complete 19,000 First-Class runs. Here we look at his stats.

Another solid knock from Pujara

The track at Worcester's New Road had substantial assistance for the pacers as Worcestershire were folded for 264 while batting first. In reply, Sussex were 65/2 when their skipper arrived in the battle. Pujara played his shots without hesitation and brought up yet another ton. His knock was laced with 19 boundaries and a six. Thanks to his brilliance, Sussex posted 373.

Pujara joins another elite list

Pujara, who made his FC debut in 2005, has now raced to 19, 126 runs in 249 matches at a sensational average of 52.11. The tally includes 59 tons and 75 fifties. Meanwhile, he became just the sixth Indian to touch the 19,000-run landmark, joining the likes of Sunil Gavaskar (25,834), Sachin Tendulkar (25,396), Rahul Dravid (23,794), VVS Laxman (19,730), and Wasim Jaffer (19,410).

Leading run-getter this season

Meanwhile, Pujara is the leading run-getter in the ongoing County Championship Division Two with 4,68 runs in four games at 78. He has been striking at an impressive rate of 66.66. All of his three fifty-plus scores this season have been converted into centuries. Prior to the century against Worcestershire, his scores read 151, 18, 13, 115, and 35.

Eighth ton in Sussex colors

This was Pujara's eighth ton in Sussex colors as he enjoyed a similar run last year as well. He (1,094) compiled the fourth-most runs in County Division Two 2022, ranking behind Wayne Madsen (1,273), Haseeb Hameed (1,235), and Sam Northeast (1,189). The tally includes five tons as he averaged 109.40. Notably, his staggering performances last season also earned him a Team India recall.

His numbers in Test cricket

In Test cricket, he has piled up 7,154 runs in 102 games at 43.88. He has mustered 19 centuries and 35 fifties in India whites. In the international arena, the veteran batter was last seen in the four-match home Test series versus Australia earlier this year. He could only manage just 140 runs in the series at a paltry average of 28.

Pujara gearing up for WTC final

India will meet Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final, which will take place at the Oval, London, from June 7-11. Having done well in English conditions, Pujara will be expected to make a significant contribution. Notably, Australia's bowling attack would be studded with world-class pacers like Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins. Nathan Lyon's off-spin cannot be neglected either.