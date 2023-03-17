Sports

Australia bowled out for 188 in first ODI versus India

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 17, 2023, 04:31 pm 2 min read

For India, Mohammed Shami was excellent with the ball (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India have bowled out Australia for 188 in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Australia lost Travis Head early before Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith added 72 runs. Marsh (81) shared another 50-plus stand alongside Marnus Labuschagne before India hit back with regular wickets. For India, Mohammed Shami was excellent with the ball (3/17).

Siraj gets Head's wicket early

Mohammed Siraj continued his brilliance in the powerplay overs, getting Head in the very first over. A length ball outside off saw Head drive at it away from the body and a late movement back in prompted an inside edge before crashing the stumps.

Marsh shines and stitches two fifty-plus stands

Opening the batting for the first time in ODIs, Marsh played a counter-attacking knock and scored 81 off just 65 deliveries. His knock was laced with 10 fours and five maximums. He was part of a quality stand alongside Smith, who scored 22 and was dismissed by Hardik Pandya. Marsh then added a 52-run stand with Labuschagne, who was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav.

India bowl well as a unit

Credit should go to the Indian bowlers for sticking to the plan and forcing the Aussies to make mistakes. Kuldeep (1/48) set up Labuschagne (15) with a short ball after bowling on the fuller length. Poor feet movement saw Shami castle Josh Inglis and Cameron Green. Ravindra Jadeja got the key scalps of Marsh and Marcus Stoinis. Siraj claimed a 3-fer (3/29).