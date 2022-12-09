Sports

Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss Bangladesh Tests

As per the latest developments, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are unlikely to feature in the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting December 14. The duo is yet to recover from their respective injuries, which would keep them out of action for some more time. Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar are likely to come in as replacements. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Both Shami and Jadeja were named in India's squad for the Test series.

However, their fitness status isn't encouraging.

Therefore, India won't be able to avail the duo's services.

Shami has been in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and his reports are not inspiring.

Jadeja was a conditional inclusion in the squad as his participation was subjected to fitness.

No clarity on Shami's comeback date

Shami, who was last seen in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, has been out of action due to a strain in his right shoulder. He was initially a part of the ODI squad against Bangladesh. However, his injury meant Umran Malik came in as a replacement. As per Cricbuzz, the NCA staff will prepare a roadmap for his recovery and rehab.

Jadeja has been out of action since August

Meanwhile, Jadeja was last seen in the Asia Cup 2022, in August, where he got ruled out midway through the tournament The all-rounder, who underwent surgery, even had to miss the all-important T20 WC. Like Shami, he was also named in the ODI squad to face Bangladesh. However, his inability to participate meant Shahbaz Ahmed came in as his replacement.

How have Shami and Jadeja fared in Tests?

Filling Shami and Jadeja's boots won't be easy as they have been prolific performers in the Test arena. In 60 Tests, Jadeja has mustered 2,523 runs alongside scalping 242 wickets. On the other hand, Shami has scalped 216 wickets in just 60 Tests at 27.46. Moreover, one of his six five-wicket hauls in Tests has been recorded against Bangladesh.

How Saurabh and Saini have fared recently?

Notably, both Saurabh and Saini are currently in Bangladesh, serving India A in the two four-day games. Saini, who last played a Test for India in January 2021, picked up four wickets in the first match, which was a drawn affair. On the other hand, Saurabh took nine wickets in that contest. Notably, the left-arm spinner is also a handy lower-order batter.

Abhimanyu Easwaran can replace Rohit Sharma

India's regular skipper Rohit Sharma has flown back to India after sustaining a thumb injury in the second ODI. If he gets ruled out of the Test series, Abhimanyu Easwaran can replace him, learned The Times of India. The latter, who's leading India A in the four-day matches, scored 142 in the opener and followed it up with 157 in the second game.