T20 WC: Nurul Hasan accuses Virat Kohli of fake fielding

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 03, 2022, 12:39 pm 3 min read

India defeated Bangladesh by five runs (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Bangladesh wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan has accused Virat Kohli of fake fielding during his side's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 encounter against India on Wednesday. India recorded a five-run win (DLS method) and virtually knocked Bangladesh out of the semi-final race. Following the game, Hasan claimed that the on-field umpires missed an incident of "fake fielding" from the former Indian skipper. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The game proceeded like a roller coaster as Bangladesh were in the hunt till the very end.

However, Indian bowlers kept things tight in the crucial overs and took their side over the line.

Nurul addressed the reporters after the game and made the sensational claim.

Notably, fake fielding is an offense that can see the bowling team being penalized.

Incident What was the incident?

The incident that went "unnoticed" took place in the seventh over of Bangladesh's chase. Kohli allegedly pretended as if he were receiving a throw from Arshdeep Singh from the deep. The occurrence went unnoticed as the on-field umpires, Marais Erasmus and Chris Brown, did not take any action. Bangladesh batters Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto did not raise any objection either.

Information What does the rule say?

As per Law 41.5, "deliberate distraction, deception or obstruction of [the] batter" comes under unfair play. Hence, if the norm is found to be breached, the umpire can declare that particular delivery as dead ball, and award the batting side five runs.

Statement What did Nurul say?

Nurul stated that had the umpires noticed Kohli's actions, the result would have gone in Bangladesh's favor. "What I felt is that when we were talking there was a fake throw and it could have been a five run penalty and that could have gone our way but unfortunately even that didn't come," the 28-year-old said while addressing media.

Other controversies Other questions raised on umpires

Umpires came under the scanner a few more times during the contest. During India's innings, Kohli gestured to the umpires about Hasan Mahmud infringing the one-bouncer-per-over rule. Umpire Erasmus subsequently adjudged the delivery a no-ball. Besides this, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan seemed displeased when the game got resumed after the rain intervention. He was pictured running his hand through the grass.

Match summary How did the match pan out?

India posted 184/6 after being asked to bat first at the Adelaide Oval. While Kohli and KL Rahul smashed fifties, Hasan Mahmud claimed a three-fer. Bangladesh needed to chase 151 in 16 overs as rain shortened the game. While Litton Das got the side off to a flier, India bounced back toward the end. Bangladesh could only manage 145/6 in their 16 overs.