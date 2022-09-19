Sports

Virat Kohli set to become India's second-highest run-scorer (international cricket)

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 19, 2022, 05:56 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli owns 24,002 runs from 522 international innings

Indian batter Virat Kohli recently slammed a historic T20I century. His first international ton in nearly three years came at the concluded Asia Cup, against Afghanistan. The 33-year-old is set to unlock another achievement in international cricket. His 207 runs away from becoming India's second-highest run-scorer across formats. The upcoming T20Is against Australia and South Africa present him an opportunity to attain this feat.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kohli scored a scintillating 122*(61) against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup.

In the process, he became the seventh cricketer to reach 24,000 international runs after Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Kumar Sangakkara (28,016), Ricky Ponting (27,483), Mahela Jayawardene (25,957), Jacques Kallis (25,534), and Rahul Dravid (24,208).

Kohli is set to surpass India's incumbent head coach, Dravid, in terms of international runs.

Information Fastest to 24,000 international runs

Kohli is now the fastest to 24,000 runs in international cricket. He achieved the landmark in 522 innings. Kohli surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in this regard, who got to the mark in 540 international innings.

Vs Dravid Kohli vs Dravid: A look at the numbers

Dravid, who represented India between 1996 and 2012, racked up 24,208 international runs from 509 matches at an average of 45.41. It took him 605 innings to amass as many runs across formats. Kohli, who is just behind Dravid on the runs tally, has 24,002 runs from 522 international innings. The former could overtake Dravid even before the ICC T20 World Cup.

Tendulkar Can Kohli match Tendulkar's record?

Master Blaster Tendulkar is deemed the greatest batter to have played the sport. An owner of 34,357 international runs, Tendulkar leads the tally by miles. He scored 15,921 runs from 200 Tests (51 centuries) and 18,426 runs from 463 ODIs (49 hundreds). Kohli is still 10,355 runs away from matching Tendulkar's record. In terms of centuries, he requires 29 more to emulate Tendulkar.

Information Kohli had equaled Ricky Ponting

Kohli now has the joint second-most tons in international cricket. By scoring one against Afghanistan at the Asia Cup, he equaled the mark of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting (71). As stated, Tendulkar leads the show with 100 tons.

Numbers Breaking down Kohli's numbers across formats

Kohli has piled up 8,074 runs in Tests at an average of 49.53. He has smashed 27 hundreds and 28 fifties with the best of 254*. Kohli has scored 12,344 runs in ODIs at 57.68. He has smashed 43 tons and 64 fifties. He has also scored 3,584 runs in T20Is at 51.94. His tally includes one ton and 32 fifties.

Australia Kohli set to appear against Australia

Kohli will be next seen in action in the first T20I against Australia. He is the leading run-scorer against Australia in T20Is. He has slammed 718 runs from 19 T20Is at an incredible average of 59.83 against the Aussies. Kohli has struck at a staggering 146.23 in these matches. The tally includes seven half-centuries, the most against Australia in T20I cricket.