Asia Cup, IND vs SL: Dasun Shanaka elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 06, 2022, 07:01 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli slammed 60(44) against Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After a close defeat to Pakistan, India take on Sri Lanka in the Super Four clash at Asia Cup 2022. One more defeat could result in their exit from the tournament. The Lankans have a competent attack that could pull an upset. Meanwhile, the news from the center is that SL skipper Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to field.

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh. Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host this affair. It has been a good batting track and thus, teams should look to score anything around 160-170. Both pacers and spinners could be influential. Chasing sides have won six of the last seven T20Is. The match can be watched live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

India have mustered a 17-7 win-loss record against the Lankans in the format (NR: 1). The tally includes a 3-0 win at home earlier this year. Notably, India beat SL by five wickets in the 2016 Asia Cup, riding on Kohli's 56*.

Against SL, KL Rahul averages 42.14. He has 295 runs across seven innings (50s: 3). Bhuvneshwar Kumar has snared 26 T20I scalps in 2022, averaging 16.80. Wanindu Hasaranga has feasted 65 wickets in the format, averaging 14.76. Maheesh Theekshana has pocketed 18 wickets (economy 6.56). Versus SL, Virat Kohli has belted 339 runs at 84.75. SKY owns 771 T20I runs, striking at 176.43.