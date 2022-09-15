Sports

West Indies announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 15, 2022, 01:26 am 2 min read

Pooran will lead WI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies have announced their squad for ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, starting next month. Evin Lewis has returned to the scheme of things. Lewis last played for the Windies in the T20 World Cup last year but couldn't make the cut since due to fitness related reasons. Also, WI have included two uncapped players in Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer. Here's more.

Information Here's WI's squad for the World Cup

WI squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Odean Smith, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah

Haynes CWI Lead Selector Desmond Haynes shares his views

"We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies," said CWI Lead Selector Desmond Haynes. "In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing CPL and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well." Haynes added he has been consistent in handing players an opportunity and feels the side will compete.

Russell No place for Andre Russell in West Indies' squad

WI didn't include star performer Andre Russell in the 15-member squad. Haynes clarified that Russell has been dropped as his performances aren't convincing. Russell has had a quiet time in CPL 2022 so far with Trinbago Knight Riders. He has managed a top score of just 17 in four innings. Meanwhile, Hayden Walsh and Fabian Allen have also been ignored.

WI WI need to qualify for the Super 12s

West Indies need to qualify for the Super 12s. WI will face Scotland, Zimbabwe, and Ireland in the opening round in Australia for a place in the Super 12s. WI start their campaign versus Scotland in Group B on October 17. WI will then take on Zimbabwe on October 19, followed by Ireland on October 21.

Do you know? WI to play two T20Is versus Australia next month

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, WI will face Australia for a two-match series, starting October 5. The two sides will face each other next on October 7.