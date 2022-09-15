West Indies announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup
West Indies have announced their squad for ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, starting next month. Evin Lewis has returned to the scheme of things. Lewis last played for the Windies in the T20 World Cup last year but couldn't make the cut since due to fitness related reasons. Also, WI have included two uncapped players in Yannic Cariah and Raymon Reifer. Here's more.
WI squad: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Odean Smith, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell, Yannic Cariah
"We have selected a mixture of youth and experience to represent the West Indies," said CWI Lead Selector Desmond Haynes. "In the selection process, we have been cognizant of the ongoing CPL and we have been looking at the players who have been playing very well." Haynes added he has been consistent in handing players an opportunity and feels the side will compete.
WI didn't include star performer Andre Russell in the 15-member squad. Haynes clarified that Russell has been dropped as his performances aren't convincing. Russell has had a quiet time in CPL 2022 so far with Trinbago Knight Riders. He has managed a top score of just 17 in four innings. Meanwhile, Hayden Walsh and Fabian Allen have also been ignored.
West Indies need to qualify for the Super 12s. WI will face Scotland, Zimbabwe, and Ireland in the opening round in Australia for a place in the Super 12s. WI start their campaign versus Scotland in Group B on October 17. WI will then take on Zimbabwe on October 19, followed by Ireland on October 21.
Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, WI will face Australia for a two-match series, starting October 5. The two sides will face each other next on October 7.