David Warner scored the second-most runs in the 2021 T20 World Cup

David Warner shone for Australia in the final of 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. The left-handed batter set up their title-clinching victory, smashing a 38-ball 53. Warner regained his form after enduring a rough patch in the Indian Premier League. He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament as Australia clinched their maiden T20 WC title. Here, we decode Warner's run in 2021.

Warner was down and out ahead of the T20 World Cup. In the second phase of IPL 2021, he was even dropped from the Sunrisers Hyderabad XI due to his poor form. Warner was striped of captaincy in the first half. However, the star opener peaked just at the right time for Australia. He played a crucial role in their historic T20 WC campaign.

An indifferent IPL season for Warner

In the IPL 2021, Warner managed only 195 runs from eight games at a strike rate of 107.73. This was the first time sine 2013 that he failed to score in excess of 500 runs in a single IPL season. Warner was also sacked as the captain of SRH during the first half. New Zealand's Kane Williamson had replaced him.

Warner completed 50 half-centuries in the IPL

Although Warner couldn't fire in the 2021 IPL season, he managed to reach a few significant landmarks. He became the first player to complete 50 half-centuries in the cash-rich league. However, he accomplished the milestone by recording his slowest T20 fifty. Warner also scored his 10,000th T20 run in the 2021 IPL season. He became the fourth player to do so.

Most runs for Australia in a single T20 WC edition

Warner finished the T20 World Cup with the second-most number of runs. He smashed 289 runs at a remarkable average of 48.17 and a strike rate of 146.70. The tally includes 3 fifties, the second-most in the tournament after Babar Azam (4). Warner now has the most runs for Australia in a single T20 WC edition. He surpassed Matthew Hayden's tally of 265 runs.

Here are the other records of Warner (2021)

Warner became only the second player to be adjudged the Player of the Tournament (men's T20 WC) from the winning team. Kevin Pietersen was the first to have achieved this feat when England were crowned champions in 2010. During the recently-concluded edition, Warner also completed 15,000 international runs. He now owns 15,320 runs from 302 games across formats at 43.77 (43 hundreds, 74 half-centuries).