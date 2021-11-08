T20 WC: India's campaign ends with a win over Namibia

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 08, 2021, 10:26 pm

2021 T20 World Cup: India beat Namibia in their last game

India registered a one-sided win over Namibia in their last fixture of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Scintillating knocks from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma helped Team India chase down 133. The Men in Blue finished their campaign with three wins and two defeats. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli bows out after leading India for the 50th time in T20Is. Here are the records.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

Although India beat Namibia in an emphatic manner, they have crashed out of the T20 World Cup. This is the first time India haven't qualified for the the knockouts in an ICC event since the 2012 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka. Moreover, Team India hasn't clinched an ICC title since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013 (England).

Match

How did the match pan out?

Namibia openers Michael van Lingen and Stephan Baard started well after Kohli elected to field. Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for India as he removed the former. Thereafter, the Namibia batters succumbed to Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, who took six wickets between them. Namibia eventually managed 132/8 in 20 overs. India easily chased the total, with Rahul and Rohit anchoring the run-chase.

Rohit

Rohit Sharma completes 3,000 T20I runs

Rohit got off India to a terrific start in the run-chase. He smashed 56 (37), his 24th half-century in T20I cricket. Furthermore, the senior opener became the third-ever batter to complete 3,000 runs in T20 Internationals. Rohit is only the second Indian after Kohli to reach this landmark. Notably, he has played the most number of T20Is among Indians so far.

Information

Rohit attains this significant feat

Rohit has become only the second Indian player to take three or more catches, after Suresh Raina (twice) in a T20 World Cup match. Rohit took the catches of Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, David Wiese, and JJ Smit in the match.

Kohli

Kohli plays his 50th T20I as captain

Kohli led India for the 50th time in T20 Internationals. He is the seventh player after Dhoni (72), Eoin Morgan (69), William Porterfield (56), Aaron Finch (54), Kane Williamson (54), and Asghar Afghan (52) to lead a side in 50 or more T20Is. Kohli finishes as India's second-most successful T20I skipper. India won 32 T20Is under him.

Ashwin

Ashwin completes 50 wickets in ICC tournaments (limited-overs)

R Ashwin trapped the Namibia batters in his web. The senior off-spinner took three wickets for 20 runs. Ashwin raced to 50 wickets in the ICC tournaments (white-ball). He is only the third Indian bowler after Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh to take 50 or more wickets in these matches. Ashwin now has the second-most wickets (52) after Zaheer (71).