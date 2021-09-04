4th Test: Rohit's century helps India take lead against England

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 04, 2021, 10:32 pm

Rohit Sharma scored a sparkling century

A sublime 127 by Rohit Sharma helped India take a 200-plus lead as another two days of an exciting contest awaits England and India. India resumed Day 3 on 43/0, trailing England by 56 runs. Rohit led India's charge in the second innings and found support from Cheteshwar Pujara. Both batters were however dismissed before bad light forced stumps. Team India has managed 270/3.

Openers

Rohit and Rahul bat well to bring down the deficit

After adding 43 runs yesterday, opening duo Rohit and KL Rahul added another 40 runs to end with 83 for the first wicket. Both batters were watchful and batted sensibly to make sure India did not lose an early wicket on the day. However, Rahul departed for 46 after he edged a short of a length delivery. England took the review and were rewarded.

Rohit

Rohit bags his eighth Test century

Rohit slammed his eighth Test hundred after giving India a solid platform to build on. After Rahul's dismissal, Rohit shared a defining century-plus stand alongside Cheteshwar Pujara. Rohit registered his first hundred in Test cricket away from home. Prior to this Test, each of his seven Test tons were registered in India. Rohit registered a 50+ score in his third consecutive Test.

Duo

Rohit and Pujara's partnership immensely valuable for Team India

Rohit and Pujara's 153-run stand was magnificent. Pujara, who got a fighting 91 in the second innings of the previous Test, went on to score his second fifty of the series. He batted in a positive manner and wasn't afraid to play shots. Rohit was the chief architect as India surpassed England's lead. He looked composed and played some lovely shots.

New ball

England claim wickets with the new ball

England had double joy after taking the new ball. Ollie Robinson bowled a really short ball and Rohit, who was early in his pull shot, held out at deep square leg. Rohit has been dismissed multiple times, playing the pull shot. In the same over, Pujara lost his wicket as well. A short ball on the middle stump saw Pujara get an inside edge.