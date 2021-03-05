Team India (153/6) lost senior opening batsman Rohit Sharma in the second session on Day 2 of the fourth Test match against England. India, who went to lunch at 80/4, have added fifty-plus runs in the second session but saw Rohit get dismissed for 49. India are six wickets down and still trail England, who made 205 in the first innings.

Partnership Rohit and Pant share 41-run stand

Rohit and Rishabh Pant started well for India in the second session. They added 41 runs for the fifth wicket. Rohit played some gorgeous strokes to earn crucial runs. Pant supported him and got the desired strokes, including a six to welcome new bowler Joe Root. The two scored at a decent rate and batted out 12 overs.

Rohit Stokes breaks Rohit's resistance

Rohit looked set and was aiming to get a productive score in the match. Batting on 49, Rohit was however dismissed by Ben Stokes, who had earlier deceived Virat Kohli in the morning. Bowling with a soft ball, Stokes got it to swing in as Rohit was hit on the back leg. A dejected Rohit walked back after a well-made 49.

Team India India counting on Pant after Ashwin's dismissal

After Rohit's dismissal, Pant and Ashwin added a 25-run stand. Ashwin looked good during his stay but played a loose shot and spooned a simple catch. Jack Leach dismissed Ashwin to take his second wicket of the day. Pant holds the key for India as his aggression can put England on the back foot. He needs able support from the others.

Information Stokes deserves credit for bowling consistently