Last updated on Feb 27, 2021, 11:05 am

Universe Boss Chris Gayle has been named in West Indies T20I squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The 14-man squad also includes fast bowler Fidel Edwards, who last played a T20I in 2012. West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder has also claimed a spot on the back of his recent performances. Meanwhile, Akeal Hosein and Kevin Sinclair have received maiden call-ups.

Gayle Gayle had a remarkable run in the IPL 2020

Gayle recently played two matches for Quetta Gladiators in this year's PSL after taking part in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. He last played for West Indies in their home series against India. In 2020, Gayle put up impressive performances at the Indian Premier League. He helped Punjab Kings clinch five successive wins in the latter half, scoring 288 runs at 41.14.

Edwards, Holder Edwards, Holder earn call-ups

Besides Gayle, fast bowler Edwards also earned a call-up. Edwards, who played 55 Tests for West Indies, moved to Hampshire in 2015 on a Kolpak deal. However, following the UK's recent departure from the European Union, Edwards expressed his desire to make an international comeback. Meanwhile, Holder has also been recalled after his impactful performances for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 IPL.

T20 WC Star players added as a build-up toward ICC T20 WC

A bunch of marquee players have been included in the WI squad as a build-up toward the impending ICC T20 World Cup. However, star all-rounder Andre Russell, who was set to feature in the series, is "still recovering" from COVID-19. In a media release issued alongside the white-ball squads, CWI said Russell was not considered for selection on the advice of its medical panel.

Information West Indies T20I squad for SL series

West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair

ODI squad Mayers finds a spot in the ODI squad

Bowling all-rounder Kyle Mayers, who helped WI seal a historic series win in Bangladesh, finds a spot in the ODI squad along with Romario Shepherd and Jason Mohammed. All-rounder Kieron Pollard will continue to lead the side, while Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase haven't been considered after failing to meet the required fitness standard.

Information West Indies ODI squad for SL series