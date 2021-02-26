In the latest IPL update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is aiming at a number of venues for conducting the tournament's impending edition. Previously, the board was planning to use Mumbai as a single host venue to hold the eight-week long tournament. However, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has opened the doors for other venues.

Decision Four venues in Mumbai were being considered earlier

Earlier, there were discussions that Mumbai could be a useful option to create a single bio-secure bubble for the tournament. As many as four venues, Wankhede, Brabourne, DY Patil and Reliance Stadium were being considered. However, a senior BCCI official has told PTI that the cricket board might chalk out a few other venues, considering the present situation in Maharashtra.

Risk 'Risky to have IPL in Mumbai'

On Thursday, Maharashtra reported over 8,000 COVID-19 cases, with Mumbai registering over 1,100 cases. Mentioning the risks involved, an official said, "There is still a month left for the IPL to start but obviously some decisions need to be taken. It will be risky to have a single city IPL in Mumbai if there is steady rise in cases that's happening right now."

Venues Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad in line to host matches

The official also said that Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata are line to host the IPL games. Meanwhile, the knockout fixtures could be held at the newly-built Motera Stadium, which hosted the third Test between India and England. "Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata will be ready to host matches. Ahmedabad, in all likelihood, will host the play-off and final match of the IPL," he said.

IPL IPL to commence in second week of April