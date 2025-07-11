Lord's Test, Day 2: India are 145/3 after England's 387

The third Test match between India and England at Lord's, London, saw the visitors get to 145/3 at stumps on Day 2. KL Rahul has looked solid in an unbeaten 53. Rishabh Pant is unscathed on 19. Earlier, England were bowled out for 387 runs after resuming the Day on a score of 251/4. Jasprit Bumrah made a remarkable comeback, taking his maiden Test five-wicket haul at Lord's. For England, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse frustrated India with respective fifties.

ENG innings England innings summary England started the day by losing three quick wickets. Overnight batters Ben Stokes and Joe Root perished quickly with Chris Woakes also being out for a first-ball duck. Root was dismissed by Bumrah after he reached his ton. He was unbeaten on 99 at stumps on Day 1. Thereafter, Smith and Carse added 88 runs. England, who were 271/7, got the impetus and ended up adding 106 runs thereafter.

Bowling Key details of the Indian bowlers Bumrah was sensational for India. He claimed 5/74 from 27 overs. His spell had 5 maidens. Akash Deep went wicketless, conceding 92 runs from 23 overs. Mohammed Siraj toiled hard and claimed 2/85 from 23.3 overs. Nitish Reddy finished with 2/62 from 17 overs. He didn't bowl much on Day 2. Ravindra Jadeja managed 1/29 from 12 overs, having bowled only 2 overs on Friday. India didn't utilize Washington Sundar on Day 2. Earlier, he managed 0/21 from 10 overs.

Root Joe Root slams his 37th century in Test cricket Root got to his 37th Test century on Day 2 after requiring a run to complete the milestone. The senior batter departed for 104 off 199 balls (10 fours). He steered clear of Steve Smith and Rahul Dravid (36 each) to become the 5th-highest centurion in Tests. Playing his 156th Test (284 innings), Root owns 13,219 runs at an average of 50.84. Apart from 37 tons, he owns 66 half-centuries.

Records Joint-most Test tons versus India; 3rd straight century at Lord's Root's 11th century versus India in Tests is now the joint-most. He equaled Australia's Steve Smith, who also owns 11 centuries against India. The next best batters with the most Test tons vs India are Ricky Ponting, Viv Richards, and Gary Sobers (8 each). Root also smashed three successive Test tons at Lord's - 143, 103, & 104. As per Cricbuzz, he is the third batter to score three successive 100s at Lord's alongside Jack Hobbs (1912-26) and Michael Vaughan (2004-05).

Smith Half-centurion Smith surpasses 1,000 Test runs Smith ended up scoring a valiant knock of 51 runs from 56 balls. His knock had six fours. Earlier, with his 3rd of the contest, Smith completed 1,000 Test runs. Playing his 13th Test (21 innings), Smith owns 1,048 runs at 58.22, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes six fifties and a couple of tons. 898 runs of Smith have come at home at an average of 69.07. Meanwhile, he owns 150 runs from 3 Tests (5 innings) in away matches (home of opposition) at 30.

Carse Brydon Carse slams his maiden fifty in Tests Carse came in at a crucial juncture with England losing three quick wickets in the morning session on Day 2. Carse supported the dangerous Smith as the two made sure no more wickets were lost in the 1st session. After Smith's wicket, another 32 runs were added by England with Carse standing tall. Carse scored a crucial 56 runs from 83 balls. He hit six fours in his knock. He slammed his maiden fifty in Test cricket.

Bumrah Bumrah registers his 15th five-wicket haul in Tests Bumrah's 5/74 saw him race to 215 Test scalps from 47 matches at 19.49. This was his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Versus England, he has amassed 70 wickets from 16 matches at 22.05. This was his 5th five-wicket haul against England. Meanwhile, in England, the pacer owns 47 wickets at 25.23. He has four five-wicket hauls on English soil. In 33 Test matches on SENA soil, Bumrah has raced to 155 wickets at 21.05 (5w: 11).

Do you know? Bumrah breaks this record of Kapil Notably, Bumrah surpassed Kapil Dev in terms of most away five-wicket hauls for India in Tests. Bumrah owns 168 wickets in away Test matches (home of opposition) at 19.58 from 34 matches (64 innings). He owns 13 five-wicket hauls. Kapil managed 215 wickets in away Tests at 32.85. He claimed 12 five-wicket hauls.

KL KL Rahul completes 3,500 runs in Test cricket Indian opener Rahul attained a milestone of 3,500 runs in Test cricket. The 33-year-old attained the feat with his seventh run in the match. Rahul ended the day with a score of 53* from 113 balls. He shared a crucial stand of fifty-plus alongside Karun Nair. Rahul's tally includes nine tons and 19 half-centuries. He would like to convert the 19th fifty into a 10th hundred on Day 3.

Root Joe Root now owns the most outfield catches in Tests Root added another feather to his illustrious Test cap, but this time it's in fielding. The England maestro became the outright most successful outfield catcher in Test cricket. Root surpassed Rahul Dravid to record the most outfield catches in Tests. He took a blinder to dismiss Nair (40) off Ben Stokes' bowling. Root has 211 catches and went past Dravid (210).