May 25, 202512:05 am

What's the story

Punjab Kings (PBKS) were beaten by Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 66 of the IPL 2025 season in Jaipur on Saturday.

PBKS posted a mammoth 206 runs for the loss of eight wickets. In response, DC scored 208/4 in 19.3 overs.

DC ended their campaign by finishing 5th this season.

KL Rahul and Praveen Dubey were the Impact Players in this match. Here's more.