IPL 2025, DC beat PBKS: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) were beaten by Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 66 of the IPL 2025 season in Jaipur on Saturday.
PBKS posted a mammoth 206 runs for the loss of eight wickets. In response, DC scored 208/4 in 19.3 overs.
DC ended their campaign by finishing 5th this season.
KL Rahul and Praveen Dubey were the Impact Players in this match. Here's more.
KL Rahul
KL Rahul does well for DC
DC's Impact Sub KL Rahul scored a brisk 35 from 21 balls. He slammed six fours and a six. He shared a 55-run opening stand alongside Faf du Plessis before being dismissed.
Rahul ended the season with 539 runs from 13 matches at 53.90 with the help of three fifties and a ton.
For the 7th different IPL season, Rahul scored 500-plus runs.
Information
How did Dubey perform for Punjab?
Dubey bowled 2 overs for PBKS and conceded 20 runs. He claimed one scalp. Right-arm leg-spinner Dubey dismissed Afghan batter Sediqullah Atal.