What's the story

KL Rahul has completed 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rahul reached the landmark in Match 40 against his former franchise Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Playing for Delhi Capitals, Rahul attained the feat with his 51st run in the match. He is the fastest to 5,000 IPL runs.

He slammed an incredible half-century as DC chased down 160.