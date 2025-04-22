KL Rahul becomes fastest to 5,000 IPL runs: Key stats
What's the story
KL Rahul has completed 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Rahul reached the landmark in Match 40 against his former franchise Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
Playing for Delhi Capitals, Rahul attained the feat with his 51st run in the match. He is the fastest to 5,000 IPL runs.
He slammed an incredible half-century as DC chased down 160.
Stats
Rahul joins these legends
As mentioned, Rahul has become the eighth player with 5,000 runs in the IPL.
The Indian batter overtook Chris Gayle (4,965) and Robin Uthappa (4,952) in terms of IPL runs.
Rahul is only behind Virat Kohli (8,326), Rohit Sharma (6,786), Shikhar Dhawan (6,769), David Warner (6,565), Suresh Raina (5,528), MS Dhoni (5,377), and AB de Villiers (5,162) on this list.
Stats
A look at his IPL stats
Rahul completed 5,000 IPL runs in his 139th match. He owns four tons and 40 half-centuries to his name.
The Indian batter started his IPL journey with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013. He later played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants.
Delhi Capitals acquired Rahul for ₹14 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Record
Fastest to 5,000 IPL runs
As per Cricbuzz, Rahul has become the fastest to 5,000 IPL runs in terms of innings.
The Indian batter took just 130 innings for this. Only David Warner has unlocked this achievement in fewer than 150 innings.
The likes of Virat Kohli (157), AB de Villiers (161), and Shikhar Dhawan (169) follow Warner on this elite list.
Information
Orange Cap in 2020
Rahul's best IPL season came in 2020, wherein he racked up 670 runs at an incredible average of 55.83. He hammered a ton and five half-centuries. Rahul ended up bagging the Orange Cap.
Information
Fastest Indian to 200 IPL sixes
Rahul recently became the fastest Indian to 200 sixes in the IPL. He achieved the milestone with his first maximum against Gujarat Titans. Rahul became just the 11th batter with 200 sixes in the tournament.
Numbers
Other notable numbers for Rahul in IPL
Despite leaving the franchise in 2021, Rahul is still the highest run-getter for PBKS in the IPL (2,548). Among active PBKS players, Glenn Maxwell leads this list with 1,335 runs.
Similarly, Rahul remains the only player with over 1,400 runs for LSG in the IPL.
As many as 2,691 of Rahul's IPL runs have come as captain. His tally includes three tons.
Knock
Rahul slams match-winning fifty against LSG
Rahul was at his best in a curcial run-chase against LSG, his former franchise.
Although Abishek Porel shone with a half-century, it was Rahul's knock that kept the scoreboard ticking.
Rahul was later joined by Axar Patel, as the duo propelled DC to an eight-wicket win.
The former hammered a 42-ball 57* (3 fours and 3 sixes), hitting the winning six (17.5 overs).