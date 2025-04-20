Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed MS Dhoni four times in IPL
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings racked up 176/5 (20 overs) against Mumbai Indians in Match 38 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.
While Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube slammed half-centuries, MS Dhoni's innings was cut short by Jasprit Bumrah.
As per Cricbuzz, Bumrah has now dismissed Dhoni four times in the IPL.
Have a look at this key battle.
Dismissal
How Bumrah dismissed Dhoni
Dhoni came in after Jadeja and Dube saved CSK from sinking. They got to 149/3 from 63/3, albeit at a slow pace.
Dube's dismissal exposed Dhoni to the middle thereafter. The latter dealt in singles before Bumrah dismissed him.
Dhoni played a half-hearted stroke on a full toss by Bumrah. Tilak Varma caught him in the outfield.
Dhoni departed for a 6-ball 4.
Battle
How the rivalry has shaped up
Dhoni and Bumrah have been involved in some riveting IPL encounters between arch-rivals CSK and MI over the years.
As mentioned, Bumrah has now dismissed Dhoni four times in 16 IPL innings.
Dhoni, who has been among the greatest finishers, strikes at just 95.38 against the MI pacer. His tally includes 4 fours and 2 sixes.