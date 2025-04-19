IPL 2025: MI eye redemption in reverse fixture versus CSK
The much-anticipated 2025 Indian Premier League clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is all set to take place at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
This match is a repeat of the season opener in Chennai, where CSK clinched a thrilling last-over win.
The victory was fueled by stellar performances from Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Noor Ahmad.
Meanwhile, here we look at the match preview.
Pitch conditions
Pitch report and streaming details
The toss will be crucial as humidity and dew could benefit teams batting second.
The last game at Wankhede witnessed batters struggling on a sticky wicket but it's unlikely that the same wicket will be used again.
Expect a high-scoring contest with the toss-winning captain bowling first and making the most of better conditions while chasing.
Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website (7:30pm IST).
MI's journey
Mumbai Indians's season so far
MI started their campaign with losses to CSK and Gujarat Titans but got a win against Kolkata Knight Riders at home.
However, they then lost to Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Recently, MI bounced back with wins over Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
They hence have won just three of their seven matches.
Despite not having beaten CSK in their last five encounters, the team is motivated to break this streak.
CSK's struggles
Chennai Super Kings's challenging season
CSK began the season on a high but hit a rough patch with five consecutive losses, sitting at the bottom of the points table.
MS Dhoni returned as captain after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out due to injury.
The team ended their losing streak by defeating Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets.
The match against MI is important for CSK, not just to keep their record against them intact but also to keep their playoff hopes alive.
H2H
Here's the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK and MI have clashed 38 times in IPL history. CSK have won 18 of these encounters, while MI have prevailed 20 times.
This speaks volumes about the competitiveness of their rivalry.
At the Wankhede Stadium, MI own seven wins and five defeats against the Yellow Brigade.
Notably, both CSK and MI are the most successful teams in IPL history, having won the title five times each.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
CSK (Probable XI): Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana. Impact Player: Shivam Dube
MI (Probable XI): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma. Impact Player: Rohit Sharma.
Stats
A look at the key performers
CSK spinner Noor Ahmad has 12 scalps and he is among the leading wicket-takers this season.
Khaleel Ahmed trails Ahmad with 11 wickets. He has been lethal in the powerplay overs.
MS Dhoni has been striking at 158.53 this season.
With 11 scalps, Hardik Pandya is MI's leading wicket-taker. He has also played some handy knocks.
Suryakumar Yadav (265 at 44.16) and Tilak Varma (231 at 46.20) are MI's leading run-getters this year.
